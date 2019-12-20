Nestled in the Nilgiris lies this cottage with promise of relaxation, French food and a view that can break Instagram. Pack your bags, La Maison awaits!
A Heritage Bungalow, Pretty Views And A Frenchman, All At La Maison Ooty
Slice Of France
A single heritage home rising out of the hills, La Maison is truly as pretty the website promises. A typical estate bungalow set amidst tea gardens as far as the eye can see, Monsieur Benoit Siat, from France, has really maintained this home and garden well. There’s four cosy rooms you can check yourself into. If you’re not booking out the whole place, do ask for the rooms near the balcony as they’re the ones which will let you wake up to breath-taking views. What we love about La Maison is that while it’s homely, it’s also quite professional. Be it the ‘his and hers’ sinks in the bathrooms, the bed canopies or even the regal drawing room, it’s functional yet fancy.
Food For Thought
Food here is delicious and in fact, if you don’t stay here, call ahead and at least visit for a meal. From Butter Chicken and Leek Pie to Roast Chicken and Provencal Tomato, Kanchana, chef and host {when Benoit isn’t around} really outdoes herself when it comes to cooking. Make sure you eat the Apple Crumble and the Mango Mousse too. Lounging in the garden on deck chairs or on the manicured lawns is the epitome of relaxation as the air is cool and crisp but the sun is sharp — a snooze is inevitable!
Stay Outdoors
Don’t leave here without wandering through the tea estates, having a kick about in the garden and waking up on one morning to the beautiful sunrise glistening on the hills. They have plenty to do indoors as well, so give chess, bingo, darts and carom a go, if you’re not the adventurous sort. Or play a tune on the piano. If you had kids, this homestay is gold as it’s also got dogs, geese and chickens who are permanent house guests!
LBBTip
Benoit is an artist so there’s some of his handiwork dotting the house. And the best part is that it’s up for sale!
