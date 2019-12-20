A Heritage Bungalow, Pretty Views And A Frenchman, All At La Maison Ooty

A single heritage home rising out of the hills, La Maison is truly as pretty the website promises. A typical estate bungalow set amidst tea gardens as far as the eye can see, Monsieur Benoit Siat, from France, has really maintained this home and garden well. There’s four cosy rooms you can check yourself into. If you’re not booking out the whole place, do ask for the rooms near the balcony as they’re the ones which will let you wake up to breath-taking views. What we love about La Maison is that while it’s homely, it’s also quite professional. Be it the ‘his and hers’ sinks in the bathrooms, the bed canopies or even the regal drawing room, it’s functional yet fancy.