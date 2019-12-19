Stews, Pickles, And Skipping: Find The Required Tools At This Basavanagudi Store

An underground store in Basavanagudi (it’s literally located in the basement of a complex), Lakshmi Venkateshwara Enterprises has adorable home decor pieces like Channapatna toys and wooden pieces like elephants and key holders. Traditional looking jars usually found in your grandmother’s house are found here in abundance. Available in small, medium and big sizes and in different colours, they start at INR 100 for a jar.

Their iron cast utensils include pans and vessels which are great to slow cook vegetables and meat in. You can find acupuncture body massagers for your back and sole of the foot which work wonders for blood circulation. The things that caught our eye the most was their collection of bangles! From glass to ceramic, a full wall of shelves was filled with bangles of different colours and designs. Apart from this, you’ll see diyas, incense stick holders, tools and even skipping ropes! When you visit this store, keep an eye out and you'll chance upon weird finds to add to the decor at home.