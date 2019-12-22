Ladies and gentlemen (above the age of 21), you cannot miss out on the last pub crawl of the decade. The LBB Pub Crawl: Alcoholiday's Edition will feature three bars all centrally located and you will start your crawl at Sotally Tober, before making your way to Shakerbierre and then finally ending the night at Laughing Llama. Sounds fun, right? What about drinks you as? You get four, courtesy our beverage partner Greater Than, so you get some some cool cocktails (or beer). But that's not all guys, we've got pub quizzes, live acts, and an after party too. Oh, and did we mention that you've got merchandise (which includes shots) to be won as well? We've blocked our calendars for this night, we suggest you block and buy your tickets too.
Drinks, Music & Merry: It's The Last Pub Crawl Of The Decade And You Cannot Miss It
What's Happening
How's The Venue
The pub crawl will be happening across three venues with the first stop being Sotally Tober, then Shakesbierre, and finally ending at Laughing Llama. You will be walking (or crawling) to each venue, so use public transport to first location, and take a cab home from the last.
Pro-Tip
The INR 1,200 is inclusive of four drinks. You need to be above 21 years old to take part in this event. We'll require you to bring your valid photo government ID (not PAN Card) for the event.
