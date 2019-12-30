#LBBGo: Look Lit This Festive Season With 25% Off From All Natural Brand, Shankara Naturals

25 Percent Discount At Shankara Naturals

Sun - Mon | 15-30 Dec, 2019

11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Shankara Ayurveda

Address: Sumeru Towers, Ground Floor, 39th A Cross, 4th T Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

What's Happening?

Everyone deserves a little dose of self-care and pampering, right? Switch to natural skincare and bath & body products by shopping at Shankara Naturals. From face cleansers to hair and scalp oil, there’s something for everyone here. Buy their deep cleanse facial ubtan, daily repair rose serum, de-stressing body wash, and deep pore cleansing mask for a complete beauty routine. The best part? LBB users get a 25% discount on their total bill when they shop there. So what would usually cost you around INR 2,450 for a face mask would cost you INR 1,838 once the discount is applied. So, register now and gift your skin some ayurvedic goodness.

How’s the venue?

Shankara Naturals is an ayurvedic bath and body care brand and they have one physical outlet in Bangalore that is located in Byogi in Jayanagar.

Make a note

Register here and get a unique discount coupon that you can avail at Shankara Naturals. The offer is valid only at their physical store in Byogi.

