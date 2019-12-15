Need to get out of home? Here are the 10 best #LBBGo events that will have you out and about all month!
#LBBGo: End 2019 On A High Note With These Ten Events On LBB!
Ring In Christmas With This Rustic Coaster Painting On December 22
For all the mugs of hot chocolate and glasses of mulled wine, create a winter or Christmas themed coaster on wood slices at The Hobby Place. Rustic and artistic, create two and take them home. Or make it a personalised present for someone who loves the holidays, and just in time for Christmas!
- Upwards: ₹ 1500
Bring In The Merriment With This Pub Crawl In CBD On December 21
Who doesn’t love a good pub crawl in the nippy weather? Join us on Saturday for the last pub crawl of the decade as we march through Laughing Llama, Shakesbierre, and Sotally Tober (not in that order) and play games through the night. Yes there will be prizes, merch, free drinks, and plenty of cheer.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Get Fit And Lit At This Beginners’ Climbing Workshop on December 21 and December 28
Get fit and lit for the festive season and make sure you follow your resolutions in 2020 by checking out this offbeat beginners' climbing workshop happening on four Saturdays (December 21 and 28, January 4 and 11). Let's Play is a climbing gym on Cunningham Road that is here to get you a fun hobby after work.
Make Cheese & Eat Pizza At Brik Oven On December 23
Learn how to make some amazing mozzarella at Brik Oven with the famous Brik Boys, Anirudh Nopany and Sreeram Anvesh. You will learn everything from how the milk is sourced to how it’s curdled and created. Of course, saving the best for last, you'll taste the freshest mozzarella you'd have ever had in your lives, and then eat a personal pizza to! Sign up now, there are only 20 spots left!
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Put On Your Thinking Caps Find The Mafia At Dialogues On December 21
There’s suspense, strategy, action, and it’s a race to catch the killer before he eliminates the entire group. We’re talking about the game Mafia of course! To play with a group of people you don’t know is far more thrilling. Happening at Dialogues on Saturday, you’ll have an exciting night for sure.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Stomp Grapes And Taste Wine With KLOH On December 29
Always wanted to head to a vineyard and learn all about winemaking? Book a spot at this winemaking, grape stomping and wine tasting experiential tour at Grover Zampa Vineyard. Apart from the winery tour, you will also taste five of Grover Zampa's five wines straight from the barrels. The best part of the tour? There's going to be a grape stomping session for you to take part in. Book now for a proper end to 2019!
Do An Awesome Bungee Workout At Jumplo On December 21 And December 28
The Bungee workout is great for those looking for something challenging, different and energetic. We tried it, and loved it! And we’re sure you will too. So we’ve teamed up with Jumplo in Koramangala, to give you an exclusive opportunity to try this low-impact, high cardio, and super fun workout for only INR 500.
- Upwards: ₹ 5500
Look Lit This Festive Season With 25% Off From Shankara Ayurveda
Get your fitness regime in order so you can look lit in all those photos on the 'Gram. LBB's got your back with Shankara Ayurveda, an all-natural skincare brand that has a store in Jayanagar. With products like cleansers, moisturisers and body oils, head on over to the store to avail a 25% off on all their products!
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Gorge On Delicious Kebabs For 25% Off At Sheeshkebabs
Who wouldn't love delicious kebabs in this chilly weather? Head to Sheeshkebab in Frazer Town and get 25% off on all their menu between 1 and 7 PM. Indulge in some Persian flavours and try some veg and non-veg food along with a satisfying lunch meal (trust us, we've tried it!).
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Attend This Green Vibe Planter Workshop On December 21
Want to hand-make a thoughtful, eco-friendly present this Christmas? Then, this super-fun workshop is perfect for you! Not only will you get to choose a cute terracotta planter from Green Vibe's planter collection, but Varsha (the instructor) will teach you how to plant in it and paint it to make it look festive.
