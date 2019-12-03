Drink & Shop Is Our Favourite Game: Check Out This Lifestyle Store Is Hidden In A Pub

If you consider your style very Boho and are looking for chunky jewellery that resonates with your personality, we recommend this branch that Levitate India has opened in Indiranagar. From nose pins and earrings to funky leather bags with mirror work and handloom scarves, the owner of Levitate has set up shop at the hip and cheap Bob’s Bar between the first and ground floor (it’s not hard to miss with the huge frame that says ‘Levitate’). We love that they use their name to play around with the vibe of the pub - so when high from all that drinking, you can levitate to the store and shop to your heart’s content.

As an ode to the places she has lived in, the owner showcases crafts and skills that she picked up from tribals and people there (through the intricate details in her creations). She loves designing tribal jewellery and upcycled vintage apparel as well. From indie hoop earrings to traditional jhumkas and flower ear studs, you can wear her jewellery with Western or Indian ensembles. Levitate also makes cute and artsy home decor like framed Kerala Mughal wall art and pillow dolls you could place on your bed (for extra cuddles at night). We love that they create kids and men’s jewellery like leather straps for wrists with Celtic beads and brass. What are you waiting for? Drink and shop! It is our favourite game.

