Ashok Nagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Ashok Nagar

Museums
image - Kempegowda Museum
Museums

Kempegowda Museum

Visit Kempegowda Museum & Learn About The Founder Of The City
Ashok Nagar
Libraries
image - British Council
Libraries

British Council

We Found Heaven Right Here With Lots Of Books At This Library
Ashok Nagar
Art Galleries
image - Rangoli Metro Art Centre
Art Galleries

Rangoli Metro Art Centre

Celebrate Your Friendship With A Selfie At This Art Installation Called Friendship Point
Shivaji Nagar
Museums
image - Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum
Museums

Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum

Steam Engines, DIY Experiments, And 3D Shows: The City's Tech Museum Will Thrill The Nerd In You
Kasturba Road
Museums
image - Government Museum
Museums

Government Museum

Gawk At Relics, Old-World Paintings And Sculptures At The Government Museum
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Art Galleries
image - Venkatappa Art Gallery
Art Galleries

Venkatappa Art Gallery

The Venkatappa Art Gallery Is A Treat For All Art Buffs In The City
Kasturba Road
Libraries
image - Eloor Libraries
Libraries

Eloor Libraries

Enid Blyton, Ayn Rand Or Grisham: Head Over To One Of Bangalore's Oldest Lending Libraries
Shivaji Nagar
Museums
image - Vimor Museum Of Living textiles
Museums

Vimor Museum Of Living textiles

Get A Glimpse Of Ancient Weaves At The Museum Of Living Textiles
Victoria Layout
Art Galleries
image - Studio Olive
Art Galleries

Studio Olive

From A Gallery To Classes, Studio Olive Brings Together All Things Art
Ulsoor
Libraries
image - State Central Library
Libraries

State Central Library

Over A Century Old, The State Central Library Is Still An Iconic Spot For City Bibliophiles
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Cultural Centres
image - Alliance Francaise De Bangalore
Cultural Centres

Alliance Francaise De Bangalore

Learn The Language Of Love And Then Some! Where To Be Culture Vulture In the City
Vasanth Nagar
Art Galleries
image - National Gallery Of Modern Art
Art Galleries

National Gallery Of Modern Art

Take A Visual Trip Through Over 500 Pieces Of Modern Indian Art At NGMA Bangalore
Vasanth Nagar
Monument
image - Bangalore Fort
Monument

Bangalore Fort

Retrace The History Of Bangalore With A Visit To This 16th Century Fort Near KR Market
Bengaluru
Art Galleries
image - Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath
Art Galleries

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath

Oldie But Goldie: From Paintings To Flea Markets, There's Plenty Going On At The Iconic CKP
Seshadripuram
Monument
image - Bangalore Palace
Monument

Bangalore Palace

Gawk At Grand Chandeliers, Fountains And Stained Glass Windows At The City Palace
Jayamahal Road
Museums
image - NIMHANS Brain Museum
Museums

NIMHANS Brain Museum

It's All About The Grey Matter At Bangalore's Only Brain Museum
Wilson Garden
Movie Theatres
image - Everest Theatre
Movie Theatres

Everest Theatre

Chops, Kebabs, And Sheekh: Beef Up At This Roadside Cart In Frazer Town
Pulikeshi Nagar
Libraries
image - Quills Library
Libraries

Quills Library

Malleswaram Folks, Did You Know About This Quaint Library With An Annual Membership Of INR 200?
Seshadripuram
Art Galleries
image - Apaulogy Gallery
Art Galleries

Apaulogy Gallery

Go Back In Time To Bangalore Of The 70s Thanks To This Artist
Richards Town
Movie Theatres
image - PVR Play House
Movie Theatres

PVR Play House

Go On A Movie Date With Your Kid At City's Only Dedicated Theatre For Kids
Koramangala
Movie Theatres
image - PVR Koramangala
Movie Theatres

PVR Koramangala

Director's Rare And Private Screenings: Double Whammy At PVR Cinemas
Koramangala
Libraries
image - Little Free Library
Libraries

Little Free Library

Koramangala Peeps, Did You Know About The Little Free Library In Your Hood?
Koramangala
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Ashok Nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE