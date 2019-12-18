Banashankari

Cultural Centres
image - Dhaatu
Cultural Centres

Dhaatu

Enjoy A Puppet Show, And Look At (Or Make) Traditional Dolls At This Cultural Centre
Banashankari
Movie Theatres
image - Teriflix
Movie Theatres

Teriflix

Watch Netflix, Prime Or Screen Your Own Film At Bangalore’s First Mini Private Theatre
Banashankari
Art Galleries
image - Blue Matchbox Studio
Art Galleries

Blue Matchbox Studio

Meet Creatives And Get Creative At This Art Space And Studio In Basavanagudi
Basavanagudi
Auditoriums
image - Kappanna Angala
Auditoriums

Kappanna Angala

This Small Theatre Is A Great Place For Art, Music, And All Things Culture
JP Nagar
Auditoriums
image - Ranga Shankara
Auditoriums

Ranga Shankara

This Theatre Auditorium In JP Nagar Is An Iconic Cultural Spot In The City
JP Nagar
