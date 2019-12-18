Banaswadi

Lava Kaffe
Cafes

Lava Kaffe

This Cute And Pretty Cafe In Bangalore Will Definitely Light Up Your Mood
Banaswadi
Kanti's
Sweet Shops

Kanti's

A New Sweet Shop In Banaswadi For You To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings
Banaswadi
Pooja Dosa Camp
Fast Food Restaurants

Pooja Dosa Camp

Grab A Hearty Breakfast From This Joint Before You Head To Work
Banaswadi
Shree Chat Point
Fast Food Restaurants

Shree Chat Point

Ditch The Usual Masala Puri For This Bangarpet Version
Banaswadi
Pinkberry
Dessert Parlours

Pinkberry

Salted Caramel To Matcha: I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For…FroYo
Banaswadi
The Juice Shop
Fast Food Restaurants

The Juice Shop

Banaswadi Folks, This New Juicery And Sandwich Shop Is Putting The Taste Back Into Healthy
Banaswadi
Coffee@Arens
Cafes

Coffee@Arens

Hazelnut Lattes, Popcorn Sundaes And Hot Chocolate Mix: Why We Love This Fancy Banaswadi Roastery
Banaswadi
Despiwich
Cafes

Despiwich

You And Your Gang Need To Try This One In A Minion Sandwich Shop In Banaswadi
Banaswadi
Patio - The Resto Cafe
Cafes

Patio - The Resto Cafe

This Beautiful Outdoor Cafe in Banaswadi Is Where You Need To Go On Your Next Date!
Banaswadi
The Gluten Free Baking Co.
Bakeries

The Gluten Free Baking Co.

This Bakery In Banaswadi Will Make You Gluten Free Breads, Cookies And Cakes On Order
Banaswadi
Rajpurohit Sweets
Sweet Shops

Rajpurohit Sweets

Rajpurohit Sweets In Kasturi Nagar Delivers On Chaat And Deep Fried Snacks Consistently
Banaswadi
The Sanctuary
Cafes

The Sanctuary

Cafe, Chapel, Library And Gift Shop, The Sanctuary In Cooke Town Is A Multi Tasker
Banaswadi
Big Mishra Pedha
Sweet Shops

Big Mishra Pedha

Get The Best Sweets & Savouries From North Karnataka At This Store
Banaswadi
Manasa Fishland
Casual Dining

Manasa Fishland

Something's Always Fishy At This Indian Seafood Place In Kalyan Nagar
Kalyan nagar
Artville Cafe
Cafes

Artville Cafe

This Cafe In Kalyan Nagar Is Also A Gallery, Art School And Reading Space
Kalyan nagar
Oregano Pizzeria
Fast Food Restaurants

Oregano Pizzeria

Get Your Pizzas Made With Love From This New Pizzeria In HRBR Layout
Kalyan nagar
Kapoor's Cafe
Cafes

Kapoor's Cafe

Mood For Punjabi Food? Drop By This Cafe For Some Amazing North Indian Delights!
Kalyan nagar
Tiffin's Corner
Fast Food Restaurants

Tiffin's Corner

Broke & Hungry? Don't Worry As Everything At Tiffin's Corner In Kalyan Nagar Is For Under INR 90
Kalyan nagar
The Story Wall Bistro
Casual Dining

The Story Wall Bistro

This New Bistro In Banaswadi Is All About Stories & Good Food
Banaswadi
Kitchen On Table
Casual Dining

Kitchen On Table

Sashimi To Satay: Kitchen On Table Is Cooking Up A Pan-Asian Storm Right At Your Table
Kalyan nagar
Sendhoor Coffee
Fast Food Restaurants

Sendhoor Coffee

Get Your Dose Of Delish Bajjis, Idlis & Filter Coffee At This Eatery
Kammanahalli
JS Food Court
Fast Food Restaurants

JS Food Court

We Found A Foot-Long Shawarma In Kammanahalli And It's Probably The Best We've Had
Kammanahalli
2 Statez
Casual Dining

2 Statez

Get A Taste Of Both Kerala And Mangalorean Cuisine At 2 Statez In Kalyan Nagar
Kalyan nagar
SS Bucket Biryani
Fast Food Restaurants

SS Bucket Biryani

Thinking Of A Feast? This Biryani Has To Be On Your Bucket List!
Kammanahalli
Kabsa House
Casual Dining

Kabsa House

Head With Your Squad To Tuck Into The Arabic Kabsa At This Tiny Joint In Kalyan Nagar
Kalyan nagar
ZU's Doner Kebaps
Fast Food Restaurants

ZU's Doner Kebaps

Zu's Doner Kebaps: An All-New Takeaway Joint For The Popular Turkish Wraps
Kalyan nagar
Hi Seoul
Casual Dining

Hi Seoul

Hi Seoul Gets A High Five For Good Food And Great Prices
Kalyan nagar
Firki Cafe
Cafes

Firki Cafe

This Co-Working Place Offers Amazing Coffee & Delicious Food
Kalyan nagar
Rasta S02E01
Cafes

Rasta S02E01

Go To Rasta S02E01 In Kammanahalli For Chill Vibes And Rosemary Lamb Chops
Kalyan nagar
Cafe Blunch
Cafes

Cafe Blunch

Kalyan Nagar Peeps, Cafe Blunch Could Be Your Next Budget Breakfast Hangout
Kalyan nagar
Bhajanka's Restaurant, Sweets & Beverages
Fast Food Restaurants

Bhajanka's Restaurant, Sweets & Beverages

Grab A Quick Bite & Chill With Your Squad At Bhajanka's
Kammanahalli
Corner House Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Corner House Ice Cream

Nostalgia Gets Measured by Ice Cream Scoops At This Iconic Parlour
Kalyan nagar
