Banaswadi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Banaswadi
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Food Trucks
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Cafes
Cafes
Lava Kaffe
This Cute And Pretty Cafe In Bangalore Will Definitely Light Up Your Mood
Banaswadi
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Kanti's
A New Sweet Shop In Banaswadi For You To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings
Banaswadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pooja Dosa Camp
Grab A Hearty Breakfast From This Joint Before You Head To Work
Banaswadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Shree Chat Point
Ditch The Usual Masala Puri For This Bangarpet Version
Banaswadi
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Pinkberry
Salted Caramel To Matcha: I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For…FroYo
Banaswadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Juice Shop
Banaswadi Folks, This New Juicery And Sandwich Shop Is Putting The Taste Back Into Healthy
Banaswadi
Cafes
Cafes
Coffee@Arens
Hazelnut Lattes, Popcorn Sundaes And Hot Chocolate Mix: Why We Love This Fancy Banaswadi Roastery
Banaswadi
Cafes
Cafes
Despiwich
You And Your Gang Need To Try This One In A Minion Sandwich Shop In Banaswadi
Banaswadi
Cafes
Cafes
Patio - The Resto Cafe
This Beautiful Outdoor Cafe in Banaswadi Is Where You Need To Go On Your Next Date!
Banaswadi
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Gluten Free Baking Co.
This Bakery In Banaswadi Will Make You Gluten Free Breads, Cookies And Cakes On Order
Banaswadi
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Rajpurohit Sweets
Rajpurohit Sweets In Kasturi Nagar Delivers On Chaat And Deep Fried Snacks Consistently
Banaswadi
Cafes
Cafes
The Sanctuary
Cafe, Chapel, Library And Gift Shop, The Sanctuary In Cooke Town Is A Multi Tasker
Banaswadi
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Big Mishra Pedha
Get The Best Sweets & Savouries From North Karnataka At This Store
Banaswadi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Manasa Fishland
Something's Always Fishy At This Indian Seafood Place In Kalyan Nagar
Kalyan nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Artville Cafe
This Cafe In Kalyan Nagar Is Also A Gallery, Art School And Reading Space
Kalyan nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Oregano Pizzeria
Get Your Pizzas Made With Love From This New Pizzeria In HRBR Layout
Kalyan nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Kapoor's Cafe
Mood For Punjabi Food? Drop By This Cafe For Some Amazing North Indian Delights!
Kalyan nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Tiffin's Corner
Broke & Hungry? Don't Worry As Everything At Tiffin's Corner In Kalyan Nagar Is For Under INR 90
Kalyan nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Story Wall Bistro
This New Bistro In Banaswadi Is All About Stories & Good Food
Banaswadi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kitchen On Table
Sashimi To Satay: Kitchen On Table Is Cooking Up A Pan-Asian Storm Right At Your Table
Kalyan nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sendhoor Coffee
Get Your Dose Of Delish Bajjis, Idlis & Filter Coffee At This Eatery
Kammanahalli
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
JS Food Court
We Found A Foot-Long Shawarma In Kammanahalli And It's Probably The Best We've Had
Kammanahalli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
2 Statez
Get A Taste Of Both Kerala And Mangalorean Cuisine At 2 Statez In Kalyan Nagar
Kalyan nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
SS Bucket Biryani
Thinking Of A Feast? This Biryani Has To Be On Your Bucket List!
Kammanahalli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kabsa House
Head With Your Squad To Tuck Into The Arabic Kabsa At This Tiny Joint In Kalyan Nagar
Kalyan nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
ZU's Doner Kebaps
Zu's Doner Kebaps: An All-New Takeaway Joint For The Popular Turkish Wraps
Kalyan nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hi Seoul
Hi Seoul Gets A High Five For Good Food And Great Prices
Kalyan nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Firki Cafe
This Co-Working Place Offers Amazing Coffee & Delicious Food
Kalyan nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Rasta S02E01
Go To Rasta S02E01 In Kammanahalli For Chill Vibes And Rosemary Lamb Chops
Kalyan nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Blunch
Kalyan Nagar Peeps, Cafe Blunch Could Be Your Next Budget Breakfast Hangout
Kalyan nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bhajanka's Restaurant, Sweets & Beverages
Grab A Quick Bite & Chill With Your Squad At Bhajanka's
Kammanahalli
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Corner House Ice Cream
Nostalgia Gets Measured by Ice Cream Scoops At This Iconic Parlour
Kalyan nagar
