Basavanagudi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Basavanagudi
Libraries
Museums
Art Galleries
Monument
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Blue Matchbox Studio
Meet Creatives And Get Creative At This Art Space And Studio In Basavanagudi
Basavanagudi
Cultural Centres
Cultural Centres
Dhaatu
Enjoy A Puppet Show, And Look At (Or Make) Traditional Dolls At This Cultural Centre
Banashankari
Monument
Monument
Bangalore Fort
Retrace The History Of Bangalore With A Visit To This 16th Century Fort Near KR Market
Bengaluru
Museums
Museums
NIMHANS Brain Museum
It's All About The Grey Matter At Bangalore's Only Brain Museum
Wilson Garden
Auditoriums
Auditoriums
Kappanna Angala
This Small Theatre Is A Great Place For Art, Music, And All Things Culture
JP Nagar
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
Teriflix
Watch Netflix, Prime Or Screen Your Own Film At Bangalore’s First Mini Private Theatre
Banashankari
Libraries
Libraries
Mythic Society
This Society's Library Houses Over 40,000 Books Including Rare Maps Of Bangalore
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Auditoriums
Auditoriums
Ranga Shankara
This Theatre Auditorium In JP Nagar Is An Iconic Cultural Spot In The City
JP Nagar
Cultural Centres
Cultural Centres
Vyoma ArtSpace & Studio Theatre
All Aboard The Culture Train From This JP Nagar Theatre And Art Space!
JP Nagar
Cultural Centres
Cultural Centres
Untitled Arts Foundation
This Bangalore Based Theatre Troupe Is Breaking Stereotypes With Plus-Sized Actors Taking Centre Stage
JP Nagar
Libraries
Libraries
State Central Library
Over A Century Old, The State Central Library Is Still An Iconic Spot For City Bibliophiles
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
PVR Koramangala
Director's Rare And Private Screenings: Double Whammy At PVR Cinemas
Koramangala
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
PVR Play House
Go On A Movie Date With Your Kid At City's Only Dedicated Theatre For Kids
Koramangala
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Venkatappa Art Gallery
The Venkatappa Art Gallery Is A Treat For All Art Buffs In The City
Kasturba Road
Libraries
Libraries
Little Free Library
Koramangala Peeps, Did You Know About The Little Free Library In Your Hood?
Koramangala
Museums
Museums
Government Museum
Gawk At Relics, Old-World Paintings And Sculptures At The Government Museum
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Libraries
Libraries
British Council
We Found Heaven Right Here With Lots Of Books At This Library
Ashok Nagar
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
SPI Cinemas
Unlimited Popcorn Toppings And Recliner Seats: Watch A Film In Bangalore's Satyam Cinemas
Magadi Road
Museums
Museums
Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum
Steam Engines, DIY Experiments, And 3D Shows: The City's Tech Museum Will Thrill The Nerd In You
Kasturba Road
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
PVR Play House
Go On A Movie Date With Your Kid At City's Only Dedicated Theatre For Kids
JP Nagar
Museums
Museums
Vimor Museum Of Living textiles
Get A Glimpse Of Ancient Weaves At The Museum Of Living Textiles
Victoria Layout
