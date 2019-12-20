Basavanagudi

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Basavanagudi

Art Galleries
image - Blue Matchbox Studio
Art Galleries

Blue Matchbox Studio

Meet Creatives And Get Creative At This Art Space And Studio In Basavanagudi
Basavanagudi
Cultural Centres
image - Dhaatu
Cultural Centres

Dhaatu

Enjoy A Puppet Show, And Look At (Or Make) Traditional Dolls At This Cultural Centre
Banashankari
Monument
image - Bangalore Fort
Monument

Bangalore Fort

Retrace The History Of Bangalore With A Visit To This 16th Century Fort Near KR Market
Bengaluru
Museums
image - NIMHANS Brain Museum
Museums

NIMHANS Brain Museum

It's All About The Grey Matter At Bangalore's Only Brain Museum
Wilson Garden
Auditoriums
image - Kappanna Angala
Auditoriums

Kappanna Angala

This Small Theatre Is A Great Place For Art, Music, And All Things Culture
JP Nagar
Movie Theatres
image - Teriflix
Movie Theatres

Teriflix

Watch Netflix, Prime Or Screen Your Own Film At Bangalore’s First Mini Private Theatre
Banashankari
Libraries
image - Mythic Society
Libraries

Mythic Society

This Society's Library Houses Over 40,000 Books Including Rare Maps Of Bangalore
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Auditoriums
image - Ranga Shankara
Auditoriums

Ranga Shankara

This Theatre Auditorium In JP Nagar Is An Iconic Cultural Spot In The City
JP Nagar
Cultural Centres
image - Vyoma ArtSpace & Studio Theatre
Cultural Centres

Vyoma ArtSpace & Studio Theatre

All Aboard The Culture Train From This JP Nagar Theatre And Art Space!
JP Nagar
Cultural Centres
image - Untitled Arts Foundation
Cultural Centres

Untitled Arts Foundation

This Bangalore Based Theatre Troupe Is Breaking Stereotypes With Plus-Sized Actors Taking Centre Stage
JP Nagar
Libraries
image - State Central Library
Libraries

State Central Library

Over A Century Old, The State Central Library Is Still An Iconic Spot For City Bibliophiles
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Movie Theatres
image - PVR Koramangala
Movie Theatres

PVR Koramangala

Director's Rare And Private Screenings: Double Whammy At PVR Cinemas
Koramangala
Movie Theatres
image - PVR Play House
Movie Theatres

PVR Play House

Go On A Movie Date With Your Kid At City's Only Dedicated Theatre For Kids
Koramangala
Art Galleries
image - Venkatappa Art Gallery
Art Galleries

Venkatappa Art Gallery

The Venkatappa Art Gallery Is A Treat For All Art Buffs In The City
Kasturba Road
Libraries
image - Little Free Library
Libraries

Little Free Library

Koramangala Peeps, Did You Know About The Little Free Library In Your Hood?
Koramangala
Museums
image - Government Museum
Museums

Government Museum

Gawk At Relics, Old-World Paintings And Sculptures At The Government Museum
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Libraries
image - British Council
Libraries

British Council

We Found Heaven Right Here With Lots Of Books At This Library
Ashok Nagar
Movie Theatres
image - SPI Cinemas
Movie Theatres

SPI Cinemas

Unlimited Popcorn Toppings And Recliner Seats: Watch A Film In Bangalore's Satyam Cinemas
Magadi Road
Museums
image - Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum
Museums

Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum

Steam Engines, DIY Experiments, And 3D Shows: The City's Tech Museum Will Thrill The Nerd In You
Kasturba Road
Movie Theatres
image - PVR Play House
Movie Theatres

PVR Play House

Go On A Movie Date With Your Kid At City's Only Dedicated Theatre For Kids
JP Nagar
Museums
image - Vimor Museum Of Living textiles
Museums

Vimor Museum Of Living textiles

Get A Glimpse Of Ancient Weaves At The Museum Of Living Textiles
Victoria Layout
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Basavanagudi?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE