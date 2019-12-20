Basavanagudi

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Basavanagudi

Food Stores
Srinivasa Stores
Food Stores

Srinivasa Stores

Hit Up This Iconic Confectionery Store For Traditional Snacks And A Slice Of History
Basavanagudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Hari Super Sandwich
Fast Food Restaurants

Hari Super Sandwich

Chocolate To Cheese Corn Dahi: Desi Sandwiches At Hari Super Sandwich
Shankarapura
Food Stores
Buffalo Back
Food Stores

Buffalo Back

Bring Your Own Bag To This Store For Organic Produce, Food Talks, And Sustainability
Jayanagar
Food Stores
Phalada Pure & Sure
Food Stores

Phalada Pure & Sure

Organic Foodies, This Popular Brand Has Opened A Store That Doubles Up As A Cafe
Jayanagar
Food Stores
Shenoy Stores
Food Stores

Shenoy Stores

Load Up Your Pantry With Mini Samosas And Aloo Ginger Chips From This Iconic Jayanagar Store
Jayanagar
Food Stores
Curemonte Cheese
Food Stores

Curemonte Cheese

Ditch The Imported Types And Pick From Curemonte’s Range Of Artisan Cheeses
Jayanagar
Food Stores
Anemane Organics
Food Stores

Anemane Organics

Coffee From Meghalaya Or Cruelty Free Lipstick: This Little Store In Jayanagar Is Doing It Right
Jayanagar
Food Stores
Saptham
Food Stores

Saptham

A Place For Finest & Healthy Oil And Honey
Banashankari
Food Stores
Namdhari's Fresh
Food Stores

Namdhari's Fresh

Namdhari's Has A New Outlet Where You Can Restock Your Fridge, And Refuel Your Tummy
Jayanagar
Food Stores
Grower's Lane
Food Stores

Grower's Lane

Find Quinoa And Activated Charcoal For That Mid Year Health Plan In Jayanagar!
Jayanagar
Food Stores
Ausum Tea
Food Stores

Ausum Tea

After 8 Or The Smell of Rain: These Tea Blends Are Perfect Even As Cocktails
Jayanagar
Food Stores
Masala Papad Man
Food Stores

Masala Papad Man

Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Meet This Masala Papad Man, The 4 PM Hunger Saviour
Nagarathpete
Food Stores
Aurovika
Food Stores

Aurovika

This Organic Lifestyle Store In Jayanagar Will Cleanse You Inside-Out
Jayanagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Bangalore Agarwal Bhavan
Fast Food Restaurants

Bangalore Agarwal Bhavan

Challenge Accepted? At Just INR 49 Have Unlimited Pani Puris At This Banashankari Joint
Banashankari
Food Stores
Sri Vasavi Condiments
Food Stores

Sri Vasavi Condiments

Visit This Store On Avenue Road For Sweets, Snacks & Handcrafted Coconuts
Nagarathpete
Food Stores
Satvikk Speciality Foods
Food Stores

Satvikk Speciality Foods

Love The Satvik Lifestyle? This Store In Jayanagar Has Got You Sorted!
Jayanagar
Casual Dining
The Moo Point
Casual Dining

The Moo Point

Their Sandwiches and Burgers will make you go Moo in Appreciation
Ashok Nagar
Food Stores
Sambar Stories
Food Stores

Sambar Stories

Got Idli On Your Mind? Buy Sambar Powder And Chutney Pudi To Go With It From Here
JP Nagar
Liquor Stores
Cyber Wines
Liquor Stores

Cyber Wines

There's A Brand New Wine In Town And It's A Match Made In Heaven For Indian Food!
Ashok Nagar
Food Stores
Sancha Tea Boutique
Food Stores

Sancha Tea Boutique

Taste Your Tea Before You Buy It At This Charming Tea Boutique
Ashok Nagar
Food Stores
The Organic World
Food Stores

The Organic World

Bamboo Toothbrushes To Jeans, This JP Nagar Store Is Taking An All Natural Route
JP Nagar
