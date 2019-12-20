Explore
Basavanagudi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Basavanagudi
Srinivasa Stores
Hit Up This Iconic Confectionery Store For Traditional Snacks And A Slice Of History
Basavanagudi
Hari Super Sandwich
Chocolate To Cheese Corn Dahi: Desi Sandwiches At Hari Super Sandwich
Shankarapura
Buffalo Back
Bring Your Own Bag To This Store For Organic Produce, Food Talks, And Sustainability
Jayanagar
Phalada Pure & Sure
Organic Foodies, This Popular Brand Has Opened A Store That Doubles Up As A Cafe
Jayanagar
Shenoy Stores
Load Up Your Pantry With Mini Samosas And Aloo Ginger Chips From This Iconic Jayanagar Store
Jayanagar
Curemonte Cheese
Ditch The Imported Types And Pick From Curemonte’s Range Of Artisan Cheeses
Jayanagar
Anemane Organics
Coffee From Meghalaya Or Cruelty Free Lipstick: This Little Store In Jayanagar Is Doing It Right
Jayanagar
Saptham
A Place For Finest & Healthy Oil And Honey
Banashankari
Namdhari's Fresh
Namdhari's Has A New Outlet Where You Can Restock Your Fridge, And Refuel Your Tummy
Jayanagar
Grower's Lane
Find Quinoa And Activated Charcoal For That Mid Year Health Plan In Jayanagar!
Jayanagar
Ausum Tea
After 8 Or The Smell of Rain: These Tea Blends Are Perfect Even As Cocktails
Jayanagar
Masala Papad Man
Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Meet This Masala Papad Man, The 4 PM Hunger Saviour
Nagarathpete
Aurovika
This Organic Lifestyle Store In Jayanagar Will Cleanse You Inside-Out
Jayanagar
Bangalore Agarwal Bhavan
Challenge Accepted? At Just INR 49 Have Unlimited Pani Puris At This Banashankari Joint
Banashankari
Sri Vasavi Condiments
Visit This Store On Avenue Road For Sweets, Snacks & Handcrafted Coconuts
Nagarathpete
Satvikk Speciality Foods
Love The Satvik Lifestyle? This Store In Jayanagar Has Got You Sorted!
Jayanagar
The Moo Point
Their Sandwiches and Burgers will make you go Moo in Appreciation
Ashok Nagar
Sambar Stories
Got Idli On Your Mind? Buy Sambar Powder And Chutney Pudi To Go With It From Here
JP Nagar
Cyber Wines
There's A Brand New Wine In Town And It's A Match Made In Heaven For Indian Food!
Ashok Nagar
Sancha Tea Boutique
Taste Your Tea Before You Buy It At This Charming Tea Boutique
Ashok Nagar
The Organic World
Bamboo Toothbrushes To Jeans, This JP Nagar Store Is Taking An All Natural Route
JP Nagar
