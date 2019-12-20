Bellandur

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Bellandur

Novotel Bengaluru

Terrace To Table: This Hotel In Bangalore Grows Their Own Produce For Immediate Eating!
Bellandur
aMadNomad

Agumbe, Gokarna, and Kodachadri — Get Your Wanderlust Goals Sorted With aMadNomad
HSR
Agara Lake

Cycle, Eat, Take A Walk & Repeat: Head To This Lake For An Eventful Evening
HSR
Carmel Homestay

This Kerala Style Homestay In Sarjapur Will Remind You Of Grandma’s Home
Sarjapur Road
Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

Head Over To City's Only Saturday Brunch For Cocktails, Kebabs And Pool Access
Domlur
Manana

Friends Coming to Town? Put Them Up In This Cutesy Hostel With Mixed Dorms In Koramangala
Koramangala
The Leela Palace Bengaluru

Bookmark Bangalore Brand Plantation House For Clothes To Chill In With Style
Kodihalli
