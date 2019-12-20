Bennigana Halli

Other
Veganarke
Other

Veganarke

Now You Can Get Almond Milk Delivered To Your Doorstep, From This Vegan Food Brand
Sadanandanagar
Government Offices
New Government Electric Factory
Government Offices

New Government Electric Factory

#LBBPhotoStory: Buy Furniture By The Kilo At The Now Defunct NGEF Factory
Kasturi Nagar
Jewellery Shops
Jumkey Fashion Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Jumkey Fashion Jewellery

Kalamkari Sets To Peacock Jhumkas: Shop For Quirky Trinkets Here
Sadanandanagar
Sweet Shops
Rajpurohit Sweets
Sweet Shops

Rajpurohit Sweets

Rajpurohit Sweets In Kasturi Nagar Delivers On Chaat And Deep Fried Snacks Consistently
Banaswadi
Clothing Stores
Sanskruti Collections
Clothing Stores

Sanskruti Collections

From Casual Wear To Designer Outfits, Here Is Where To Get Ethnic Wear In Kasturi Nagar
Kasturi Nagar
Clothing Stores
Whiskey Clothing
Clothing Stores

Whiskey Clothing

Boys, This Funky Store In Kasturi Nagar Is Your Go-To Place For Hip And Millennial Threads
Kasturi Nagar
Home Décor Stores
Air Plant Planet
Home Décor Stores

Air Plant Planet

Want Plants Without The Maintenance? This Store Sells Plants That Need No Water Or Soil!
Kasturi Nagar
Music & Dance Academies
Dance7 - The Art Factory
Music & Dance Academies

Dance7 - The Art Factory

Rock Climbing To Yoga: Kasturi Nagar Peeps, Here Are 7 Things You Can Do In Your Hood, All Under One Roof
Kasturi Nagar
Cafes
Despiwich
Cafes

Despiwich

You And Your Gang Need To Try This One In A Minion Sandwich Shop In Banaswadi
Banaswadi
Pet Stores
DogMyCats
Pet Stores

DogMyCats

It’s Raining Cat And Dog Products At This Pet Store That Also Does Home Delivery
Kasturi Nagar
Food Stores
Ainmane
Food Stores

Ainmane

Travel To Kodagu's Plantations With This Brand's Range of Coffees, Snacks, And Condiments
Maruthi Sevanagar
Community Groups
Ima Recreations
Community Groups

Ima Recreations

Go Back To Basics And Learn To Play The Games Of Old With This Community
Indira Nagar
Cafes
Patio - The Resto Cafe
Cafes

Patio - The Resto Cafe

This Beautiful Outdoor Cafe in Banaswadi Is Where You Need To Go On Your Next Date!
Banaswadi
Street Food
Rajasthan Famous Samosa
Street Food

Rajasthan Famous Samosa

Looking For An Evening Snack? Head To Rajasthan Famous Hot Jalebi & Samosa IN SG Palya
Home Décor Stores
10by10
Home Décor Stores

10by10

Chairs Made Of Tyres, Or A Microfarm - This Home Solutions Brand Does It All!
Banaswadi
Gardening Stores
My Dream Garden
Gardening Stores

My Dream Garden

Check Out This Garden Store To Help Make The Garden Of Your Dreams
Banashankari
Dessert Parlours
Pinkberry
Dessert Parlours

Pinkberry

Salted Caramel To Matcha: I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For…FroYo
Banaswadi
Gift Shops
Wrapped Emotions
Gift Shops

Wrapped Emotions

Looking For A Gift? This Outlet In Bengaluru Sells Amazing Channapatna Home Decor
Kasturi Nagar
Handicrafts Stores
Natsy By Design
Handicrafts Stores

Natsy By Design

Khadi, Off-Beat Jewellery And Bags: Shop All Things Handcrafted At This Store
Maruthi Sevanagar
Jewellery Shops
Masmara
Jewellery Shops

Masmara

Earthy, Handmade, And Kitschy: This Store In Indiranagar Will Wow You With Their Eclectic Products
Maruthi Sevanagar
