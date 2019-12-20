Benson Town

Accessories
image - Pigtails & Ponys
Pigtails & Ponys

Messy Buns Or Pony Tails, Do It With Cute Bows And Clips From This Brand
Benson Town
Home Décor Stores
image - Sunri Lifestyle
Sunri Lifestyle

Abundant Old-School Charm And A Bit Of Whimsy At Sunri Lifestyle
Benson Town
Musical Instrument Stores
image - N. Lewis & Son
N. Lewis & Son

For all your Musical Needs, N Lewis & Son, is your One-Stop-Shop
Benson Town
Clothing Stores
image - Zara Umrigar
Zara Umrigar

This Designer Will Make You Feel Like A Princess With Contemporary-Meets-Classic Outfits
Benson Town
Home Décor Stores
image - Vermillion House
Vermillion House

This Antique And Art Store Will Make Your Home Look Like A Palace With Just One Buy
Byadarahalli
Clothing Stores
image - Punarnawa - Soul Of Artistry
Punarnawa - Soul Of Artistry

Bodo Weaves And Ikat Prints: Shop For Clothes And Decor From The North East Here
Jayamahal Road
Clothing Stores
image - Serenity
Serenity

Hoard On Handlooms And Handicrafts From This Lifestyle Store In The City
Clothing Stores
image - Metaphor Racha
Metaphor Racha

Hand Spun Handlooms, Signature Prints and Blotches of Colour at Metaphor Racha
Pulikeshi Nagar
Stationery Stores
image - Dream World
Dream World

Erasable Pens To Foldable Rulers: This Iconic Shop Is Bae For Fancy Stationery And Gifting
Pulikeshi Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Lustre Studio
Lustre Studio

Pant Sarees To Bespoke Lehengas: This Legendary Design Studio Is A Contemporary Bride’s Dream
Pulikeshi Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - 4EVER
4EVER

Score Some Great Deals On Men's Western Wear From This Clothing Store on Coles Road
Frazer town
Home Décor Stores
image - Accurate Demolisher
Accurate Demolisher

We Found A Diagon Alley Full of Treasures Right Here On St John's Church Road
Shivaji Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Malka Design Studio
Malka Design Studio

Ruffles, Embellishments And Embroidery : Up Your Fashion Game With Bespoke Outfits From This Studio
Pulikeshi Nagar
Book Stores
image - Mecca Book House
Mecca Book House

This Iconic, Frazer Town Book Store Is Shutting Shop & They Are Clearing Stock At Throwaway Prices
Frazer town
Markets
image - Bamboo Bazaar
Bamboo Bazaar

Head To This Store In Shivaji Nagar To Score Some Of The Best Antique Furniture In Town
Shivaji Nagar
Boutiques
image - Rui Boutique
Rui Boutique

This Boutique In Richards Town Is A Hidden Gem For Cotton Outfits And Dressy Ethnic Wear
Richards Town
Gift Shops
image - Windchimes
Windchimes

Windchimes, Planters And Hammocks: Head To This Store For A Dose Of Cute
Cooke Town
Boutiques
image - Little Stitches
Little Stitches

This Boutique In Frazer Town Makes Adorable Hand Embroidered And Smocked Dresses For Little Girls
Frazer town
Clothing Stores
image - Ankii
Ankii

Get An Indo-Western Outfit Or An Anarkali Stitched At This Bespoke Design Studio In Ulsoor
Pulikeshi Nagar
Book Stores
image - Lightroom Bookstore
Lightroom Bookstore

This Adorable Kiddies Bookstore Is Now Opening A Pre-Loved Book Shop For Kids & Adults
Cooke Town
Clothing Stores
image - Femina Designer Collection
Femina Designer Collection

Shop Gorgeous Budget Lehengas, Sarees & More From This Designer Store
Shivaji Nagar
Kitchen Supplies
image - SR Grant & Sons
SR Grant & Sons

Ceramic Mugs At Just INR 20! Score Budget Crockery From This Comm Street Store
Shivaji Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Going Out Of Business
Going Out Of Business

Allen Solly, Puma And Levis: This RT Nagar Surplus Store Is Great For Everyday Fashion On A Budget
RT Nagar
Bath & Body Stores
image - The Bubble Studio
The Bubble Studio

This Organic & Handmade Bath And Body Care Brand Will Leave You Glowing!
Cooke Town
