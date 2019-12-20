Explore
Bhoganhalli
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Bhoganhalli
Bakeries
Indulge Cupcakes
Put This Home Baker On Speed-Dial For Red Velvet Cup Cakes And Dark Chocolate And Raspberry Cakes
Marathahalli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Aaha Andhra
Biryani Freaks! Head To This Andhra Restaurant For A Whopping 16 Varieties Of The Dish
Bellandur
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Templetree
This Paper Boutique Will Take Care Of Your Wrapping Paper, Note Cards And Craft Kits Supplies
Bellandur
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Kalaaplanet
Handpainted Trays And Tribal Art Lamps: This Shop Is Home Decor Paradise
Panathur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nook
Head Out To This Place Seafood Lovers!
Bellandur
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Kristys Kitchen
Marathahalli Peeps, Kristy's Kitchen Delivers Healthy, International Cuisine To Your Doorstep!
Marathahalli
Bars
Bars
Float
Marathahalli, Make Way For Float Restaurant, Where North Indian Meets Japanese Cuisine
Marathahalli
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chefactory
Chefactory Does Fast Food As Quick As McDonald's But Serves Only Indian Food
Marathahalli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Wok To Asia
Bento Boxes From Wok To Asia Are Perfect For The Forever Hungry Folks At Marathahalli
Marathahalli
Pubs
Pubs
The Boozy Griffin
The Boozy Griffin Is Old-School London Pub With A Hint Of Asia
Kadubeesanahalli
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Udupi Nalapaka
Broke Scenes? This Outlet Offers Some Amazing Quick Bites!
Bellandur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Dalchini
Binge On Butter Chicken, Wheat Naan & Other Tandoori Delicacies At Dalchini
Bellandur
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Ganache Factory
This New Dessert Place In Bellandur Is Definitely Winning Hearts!
Bellandur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sizzling Pasto
With Beautiful Decor, This Restaurant Serves Some Delicious Multi-Cuisine Food
Marathahalli
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces
CoWrks
Free Yourself From The Cubicle And Head To CoWrks For A Refreshing Kind Of Work Place
Bellandur
Bars
Bars
AntiGravity
This Gastropub Super Cool To Hangout With Some Delicious Food
Kadubeesanahalli
Other
Other
RMZ Ecoworld
Art Installations To Poolside Dining: Five Things You Didn't Know You Could Do At RMZ Eco World
Bellandur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Pizza Bakery
The Best Sourdough Pizza In Town Is Now In Bellandur!
Bellandur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nasi & Mee
Ecoworld Bellandur Gets A New South East Asian Food Outlet!
Bellandur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Samaroh
Relish Special Mango Thali & Dine Like A Royal At This Restaurant
Bellandur
