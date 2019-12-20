Explore
BTM layout
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in BTM layout
Lipi Library
BTM's Hidden Gem Is This Little, 15-Year Old Lending Library With A Great Collection
BTM layout
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
PVR Play House
Go On A Movie Date With Your Kid At City's Only Dedicated Theatre For Kids
JP Nagar
Cultural Centres
Cultural Centres
Vyoma ArtSpace & Studio Theatre
All Aboard The Culture Train From This JP Nagar Theatre And Art Space!
JP Nagar
Cultural Centres
Cultural Centres
Untitled Arts Foundation
This Bangalore Based Theatre Troupe Is Breaking Stereotypes With Plus-Sized Actors Taking Centre Stage
JP Nagar
Cultural Centres
Cultural Centres
Lshva
Dance, Drama Or Martial Arts, LshVa Is The Place For Artistes Of Every Genre To Call Home
Koramangala
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
PVR Koramangala
Director's Rare And Private Screenings: Double Whammy At PVR Cinemas
Koramangala
Libraries
Libraries
Little Free Library
Koramangala Peeps, Did You Know About The Little Free Library In Your Hood?
Koramangala
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
PVR Play House
Go On A Movie Date With Your Kid At City's Only Dedicated Theatre For Kids
Koramangala
Auditoriums
Auditoriums
Ranga Shankara
This Theatre Auditorium In JP Nagar Is An Iconic Cultural Spot In The City
JP Nagar
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
Brundha 4K Atmos Cinema
This New Single Screen Hall In Town Is Better Than All Your Malls Combined
Museums
Museums
NIMHANS Brain Museum
It's All About The Grey Matter At Bangalore's Only Brain Museum
Wilson Garden
Auditoriums
Auditoriums
Kappanna Angala
This Small Theatre Is A Great Place For Art, Music, And All Things Culture
JP Nagar
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Tamaala Art Merchandise
The Tamaala Art Merchandise In JP Nagar Is The Most Unique Art Store In Town
JP Nagar
Museums
Museums
Indian Music Experience
Bangalore Has A Museum Where You Can Learn And Explore Indian Music
JP Nagar
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Blue Matchbox Studio
Meet Creatives And Get Creative At This Art Space And Studio In Basavanagudi
Basavanagudi
Cultural Centres
Cultural Centres
Dhaatu
Enjoy A Puppet Show, And Look At (Or Make) Traditional Dolls At This Cultural Centre
Banashankari
Libraries
Libraries
Book Axis
JK Rowling To TinTin: This Cosy HSR Layout Library Offers Unlimited Reading Plans Starting At Just INR 240
HSR
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
Binge Club
Skip The Food Raids and Gum Confiscation With This Private Mini Theatre In HSR
HSR
