Libraries
Lipi Library
Lipi Library

BTM's Hidden Gem Is This Little, 15-Year Old Lending Library With A Great Collection
BTM layout
Movie Theatres
PVR Play House
PVR Play House

Go On A Movie Date With Your Kid At City's Only Dedicated Theatre For Kids
JP Nagar
Cultural Centres
Vyoma ArtSpace & Studio Theatre
Vyoma ArtSpace & Studio Theatre

All Aboard The Culture Train From This JP Nagar Theatre And Art Space!
JP Nagar
Cultural Centres
Untitled Arts Foundation
Untitled Arts Foundation

This Bangalore Based Theatre Troupe Is Breaking Stereotypes With Plus-Sized Actors Taking Centre Stage
JP Nagar
Cultural Centres
Lshva
Lshva

Dance, Drama Or Martial Arts, LshVa Is The Place For Artistes Of Every Genre To Call Home
Koramangala
Movie Theatres
PVR Koramangala
PVR Koramangala

Director's Rare And Private Screenings: Double Whammy At PVR Cinemas
Koramangala
Libraries
Little Free Library
Little Free Library

Koramangala Peeps, Did You Know About The Little Free Library In Your Hood?
Koramangala
Movie Theatres
PVR Play House
PVR Play House

Go On A Movie Date With Your Kid At City's Only Dedicated Theatre For Kids
Koramangala
Auditoriums
Ranga Shankara
Ranga Shankara

This Theatre Auditorium In JP Nagar Is An Iconic Cultural Spot In The City
JP Nagar
Movie Theatres
Brundha 4K Atmos Cinema
Brundha 4K Atmos Cinema

This New Single Screen Hall In Town Is Better Than All Your Malls Combined
Museums
NIMHANS Brain Museum
NIMHANS Brain Museum

It's All About The Grey Matter At Bangalore's Only Brain Museum
Wilson Garden
Auditoriums
Kappanna Angala
Kappanna Angala

This Small Theatre Is A Great Place For Art, Music, And All Things Culture
JP Nagar
Art Galleries
Tamaala Art Merchandise
Tamaala Art Merchandise

The Tamaala Art Merchandise In JP Nagar Is The Most Unique Art Store In Town
JP Nagar
Museums
Indian Music Experience
Indian Music Experience

Bangalore Has A Museum Where You Can Learn And Explore Indian Music
JP Nagar
Art Galleries
Blue Matchbox Studio
Blue Matchbox Studio

Meet Creatives And Get Creative At This Art Space And Studio In Basavanagudi
Basavanagudi
Cultural Centres
Dhaatu
Dhaatu

Enjoy A Puppet Show, And Look At (Or Make) Traditional Dolls At This Cultural Centre
Banashankari
Libraries
Book Axis
Book Axis

JK Rowling To TinTin: This Cosy HSR Layout Library Offers Unlimited Reading Plans Starting At Just INR 240
HSR
Movie Theatres
Binge Club
Binge Club

Skip The Food Raids and Gum Confiscation With This Private Mini Theatre In HSR
HSR
