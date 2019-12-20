BTM layout

Fast Food Restaurants

Paratha Pandey

Indulge In Delicious Chole Bhature & Parathas At This Outlet In Btm!
Fast Food Restaurants

Mangatram's

From Chole Bhature To Punjabi Parathas, This Place In Btm Has It All!
Dessert Parlours

Cream Artisan

New Place Alert! BTM got itself a new place for desserts
Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Now At Vega City, Drop By Now!
Cafes

Chai Days

Conversations With Your Squad Over Chai At Chai Days
Casual Dining

Fattoush

Mutton Rogan Josh Or Biryani, This Restaurant In BTM Is Perfect For Sunday Brunch
Dessert Parlours

The Marash - Turkish Delight

Earn Your Ice Cream The Hard Way At This Ice Cream Kiosk In Vega City
Casual Dining

Galito's

Meat Lovers? Galitos Serves Some Amazing Chicken Dishes!
Dessert Parlours

Budapest Bake Inn

Treat Yourself With Delicious Chimney Cones At Budapest Bake Inn
Dessert Parlours

Belgian Waffle Factory

Everyday We're Waffling At This New Belgian Waffle Place In Town! 😋
Dessert Parlours

Cold Stone Creamery

This Summers, Try An American Style Creamery With Amazing Flavours In Namma City
Dessert Parlours

Lassi Villa

A Hidden Gem In Btm With Some Fancy Ice Creams And Desserts In The Menu
Fast Food Restaurants

Pai's Kitchen

Stop By Pai's Kitchen To Munch On Some Tasty Dosas!
Casual Dining

Gud Dhani

Explore Little Rajasthan With Authentic Rajasthani Cuisine In Btm Layout
Casual Dining

The Globe Grub

The Globe Grub Offers Variety Of North Indian & Continental Cuisine At Economical Rates
Fast Food Restaurants

Namaste

This Vegetarian Restaurant Is Offering Food At A Jaw Dropping Prices
Cafes

Lush Resto Cafe

This New Cafe Has A Hold Of All Of Major Cuisines With Pretty Interiors
Fast Food Restaurants

Kitchens@

With Freshly Prepared Meals, Drop By This Place For Some Yum Chicken Combos
Fast Food Restaurants

Holy Smoke

Smoking Good Biryani And Shawarma At Holy Smoke
Cafes

Cafe Chai

Cafe Chai - There's Always time for A-Chhai.
