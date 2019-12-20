Explore
BTM layout
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in BTM layout
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Dhabhas
Sweet Shops
Paratha Pandey
Indulge In Delicious Chole Bhature & Parathas At This Outlet In Btm!
BTM layout
Mangatram's
From Chole Bhature To Punjabi Parathas, This Place In Btm Has It All!
BTM layout
Cream Artisan
New Place Alert! BTM got itself a new place for desserts
BTM layout
Taco Bell
Taco Bell Is Now At Vega City, Drop By Now!
BTM layout
Chai Days
Conversations With Your Squad Over Chai At Chai Days
BTM layout
Fattoush
Mutton Rogan Josh Or Biryani, This Restaurant In BTM Is Perfect For Sunday Brunch
BTM layout
The Marash - Turkish Delight
Earn Your Ice Cream The Hard Way At This Ice Cream Kiosk In Vega City
BTM layout
Galito's
Meat Lovers? Galitos Serves Some Amazing Chicken Dishes!
BTM layout
Budapest Bake Inn
Treat Yourself With Delicious Chimney Cones At Budapest Bake Inn
BTM layout
Belgian Waffle Factory
Everyday We're Waffling At This New Belgian Waffle Place In Town! 😋
BTM layout
Cold Stone Creamery
This Summers, Try An American Style Creamery With Amazing Flavours In Namma City
BTM layout
Lassi Villa
A Hidden Gem In Btm With Some Fancy Ice Creams And Desserts In The Menu
BTM layout
Pai's Kitchen
Stop By Pai's Kitchen To Munch On Some Tasty Dosas!
BTM layout
Gud Dhani
Explore Little Rajasthan With Authentic Rajasthani Cuisine In Btm Layout
BTM layout
The Globe Grub
The Globe Grub Offers Variety Of North Indian & Continental Cuisine At Economical Rates
BTM layout
Namaste
This Vegetarian Restaurant Is Offering Food At A Jaw Dropping Prices
BTM layout
Lush Resto Cafe
This New Cafe Has A Hold Of All Of Major Cuisines With Pretty Interiors
BTM layout
Kitchens@
With Freshly Prepared Meals, Drop By This Place For Some Yum Chicken Combos
BTM layout
Holy Smoke
Smoking Good Biryani And Shawarma At Holy Smoke
BTM layout
Cafe Chai
Cafe Chai - There's Always time for A-Chhai.
BTM layout
