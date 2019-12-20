BTM layout

Department Stores
image - Yoyoso
Department Stores

Yoyoso

From Stationery To Organisers, Stock Up On Kawaii Products At This Store
BTM layout
Bath & Body Stores
image - Kama Ayurveda
Bath & Body Stores

Kama Ayurveda

Keep Kam And Head Straight To This Luxury Ayurveda Bath & Body Store AT Vega City Mall
BTM layout
Clothing Stores
image - Women'Secret
Clothing Stores

Women'Secret

Bras To Night Wear: This Store In Vega City Mall Is Your One Stop Shop For Pretty Lingerie
BTM layout
Clothing Stores
image - Global Desi
Clothing Stores

Global Desi

Head To Global Desi At Vega City Mall For All Your Boho Chic Shopping Needs!
BTM layout
Jewellery Shops
image - Mia By Tanishq
Jewellery Shops

Mia By Tanishq

#Fun And Fashionable, Just Like You. Mia By Tanishq Has Launched Their New Store In Vega City, Go Get Your Favourite Jewellery Pieces
BTM layout
Furniture Stores
image - Assam Cane
Furniture Stores

Assam Cane

Cane Up Your Home With Balcony And Outdoor Furniture From This Shop
BTM layout
Gift Shops
image - Finger Krafts
Gift Shops

Finger Krafts

Mould Your Love With This Life Casting Store In Vega City Mall
BTM layout
Jewellery Shops
image - Flaunt Basket
Jewellery Shops

Flaunt Basket

This Silver Jewellery Store In BTM Houses Tiffany’s Styled Jewellery
BTM layout
Gift Shops
image - Obrti Handmade Gifts
Gift Shops

Obrti Handmade Gifts

From Pop Up Frames To Scented Rose Candles : Make Gifting Personal With This Online Store
BTM layout
Department Stores
image - The 2358 Store
Department Stores

The 2358 Store

A Korean Creation So Perfect, You’ll Forget All About BTS
BTM layout
Handicrafts Stores
image - Onam Traditions
Handicrafts Stores

Onam Traditions

Don’t Wait For Onam, Mahabali Can Pay You A Visit Any Time Of The Year At This Store
BTM layout
Boutiques
image - Dee Boutique
Boutiques

Dee Boutique

Have A Saree Emergency? This Boutique Will Get Your Blouse Stitched In One Day
BTM layout
Clothing Stores
image - Bumi
Clothing Stores

Bumi

Ladies! Glam Up Your Ethnic Wear On A Budget With This Fashion Studio In BTM Layout
BTM layout
Clothing Stores
image - Zivame
Clothing Stores

Zivame

Feel And Rest Like Sleeping Beauty With Pyjamas From This Innerwear Brand
BTM layout
Clothing Stores
image - Farm Boy
Clothing Stores

Farm Boy

Men, Update Your Wardrobe With Ripped Jeans And Flannel Shirts From This BTM Export Surplus Store
BTM layout
Department Stores
image - Super 99
Department Stores

Super 99

Mason Jars, Stationery & Clocks, Under INR 99 At This Indian Version Of The Dollar-Store
BTM layout
Malls
image - Vega City Mall
Malls

Vega City Mall

Kitchen Supplies
image - Zishta
Kitchen Supplies

Zishta

Bring Home Your Grandma's Kitchen With Traditional Accessories From This Store
Jayanagar
Boutiques
image - Epoch Designer Studio
Boutiques

Epoch Designer Studio

This Wedding Season Make Heads Turn With Bespoke Outfits From This Studio In JP Nagar
JP Nagar
Online Shopping Sites
image - Bliss Junkies
Online Shopping Sites

Bliss Junkies

Bliss Junkies, The Ultimate Thrift Shop In Koramangala Has Fidget Spinners, Comic Merch And Posters
Suddagunte Palya
Home Décor Stores
image - Studio Segments
Home Décor Stores

Studio Segments

Revamp Your House with Trendy Wall And Floor Accents From This Studio In JP Nagar
JP Nagar
Handloom
image - HastaVarna Studio
Handloom

HastaVarna Studio

Love Handlooms? Shop For Ikat Dresses, Tops And Skirts At This Studio
Jayanagar
Clothing Stores
image - Ultimate For Men
Clothing Stores

Ultimate For Men

Jayanagar Boys, Head To This All Men's Store In Jayanagar For All Your Clothing Needs
Jayanagar
Furniture Stores
image - Divine Interior
Furniture Stores

Divine Interior

Tables And Revolver Chairs: This Store In Jayanagar Stocks Up On Office Furniture
Jayanagar
Clothing Stores
image - Zudio
Clothing Stores

Zudio

Basic Bros, Babes, (And Babies) On A Budget? This Clothing Store Has Everything Under INR 900!
JP Nagar
Handicrafts Stores
image - Jute Cottage
Handicrafts Stores

Jute Cottage

Jute Cottage Offers Something For Every Nook And Cranny Of Your House
Jayanagar
Clothing Stores
image - Fancy Handlooms
Clothing Stores

Fancy Handlooms

This Shop In Jayanagar Is A Great Find For Offbeat Ethnic Wear!
Jayanagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Evotique
Home Décor Stores

Evotique

Rustic Chic Or Vintage Hipster: Hit Up This Jayanagar Furniture Store To Redecorate
Jayanagar
Sporting Goods Stores
image - Orion Motors
Sporting Goods Stores

Orion Motors

Helmets To Riding Boots: Get Your Motorcycle Gear From This Koramangala Store
Koramangala
Boutiques
image - Aditi Lal Couture
Boutiques

Aditi Lal Couture

Looking To Upcycle Your Old Clothes? Head To This Boutique In Koramangala
Koramangala
Shoe Stores
image - RUOSH
Shoe Stores

RUOSH

Surfer Dude Or Gentleman, This Shoe Store Will Take You From Boardroom To Bar
JP Nagar
Stationery Stores
image - HP Bala Stationery
Stationery Stores

HP Bala Stationery

This Stationery Mart In Jayanagar Is A One-Stop-Shop For All Your Office Supplies
Jayanagar
Accessories
image - Heera Matching Center
Accessories

Heera Matching Center

Lace, Beads & Threads: This Store In Jayanagar Is Great For DIY-ing Your Clothes
Jayanagar
Clothing Stores
image - Om Collections
Clothing Stores

Om Collections

Get Palazzo Pants And Ethnic Dresses At This Store In Jayanagar For A Steal!
Jayanagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Orka Bean Bags
Home Décor Stores

Orka Bean Bags

Denim Or Superman: Move Over Couches And Make Way For These Uber Cool Bean Bags
Koramangala
Home Décor Stores
image - The Swadeshi Store
Home Décor Stores

The Swadeshi Store

Get Cushion Covers, Curtains, Bed Spread & Fabric In Vibrant Colours And Proper Handloom From This Store
Suddagunte Palya
