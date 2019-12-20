Explore
BTM layout
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in BTM layout
Clothing Stores
Boutiques
Home Décor Stores
Accessories
Gardening Stores
Kitchen Supplies
Jewellery Shops
Book Stores
Furniture Stores
Department Stores
Yoyoso
From Stationery To Organisers, Stock Up On Kawaii Products At This Store
BTM layout
Bath & Body Stores
Kama Ayurveda
Keep Kam And Head Straight To This Luxury Ayurveda Bath & Body Store AT Vega City Mall
BTM layout
Clothing Stores
Women'Secret
Bras To Night Wear: This Store In Vega City Mall Is Your One Stop Shop For Pretty Lingerie
BTM layout
Clothing Stores
Global Desi
Head To Global Desi At Vega City Mall For All Your Boho Chic Shopping Needs!
BTM layout
Jewellery Shops
Mia By Tanishq
#Fun And Fashionable, Just Like You. Mia By Tanishq Has Launched Their New Store In Vega City, Go Get Your Favourite Jewellery Pieces
BTM layout
Furniture Stores
Assam Cane
Cane Up Your Home With Balcony And Outdoor Furniture From This Shop
BTM layout
Gift Shops
Finger Krafts
Mould Your Love With This Life Casting Store In Vega City Mall
BTM layout
Jewellery Shops
Flaunt Basket
This Silver Jewellery Store In BTM Houses Tiffany’s Styled Jewellery
BTM layout
Gift Shops
Obrti Handmade Gifts
From Pop Up Frames To Scented Rose Candles : Make Gifting Personal With This Online Store
BTM layout
Department Stores
The 2358 Store
A Korean Creation So Perfect, You’ll Forget All About BTS
BTM layout
Handicrafts Stores
Onam Traditions
Don’t Wait For Onam, Mahabali Can Pay You A Visit Any Time Of The Year At This Store
BTM layout
Boutiques
Dee Boutique
Have A Saree Emergency? This Boutique Will Get Your Blouse Stitched In One Day
BTM layout
Clothing Stores
Bumi
Ladies! Glam Up Your Ethnic Wear On A Budget With This Fashion Studio In BTM Layout
BTM layout
Clothing Stores
Zivame
Feel And Rest Like Sleeping Beauty With Pyjamas From This Innerwear Brand
BTM layout
Clothing Stores
Farm Boy
Men, Update Your Wardrobe With Ripped Jeans And Flannel Shirts From This BTM Export Surplus Store
BTM layout
Department Stores
Super 99
Mason Jars, Stationery & Clocks, Under INR 99 At This Indian Version Of The Dollar-Store
BTM layout
Malls
Vega City Mall
Kitchen Supplies
Zishta
Bring Home Your Grandma's Kitchen With Traditional Accessories From This Store
Jayanagar
Boutiques
Epoch Designer Studio
This Wedding Season Make Heads Turn With Bespoke Outfits From This Studio In JP Nagar
JP Nagar
Online Shopping Sites
Bliss Junkies
Bliss Junkies, The Ultimate Thrift Shop In Koramangala Has Fidget Spinners, Comic Merch And Posters
Suddagunte Palya
Home Décor Stores
Studio Segments
Revamp Your House with Trendy Wall And Floor Accents From This Studio In JP Nagar
JP Nagar
Handloom
HastaVarna Studio
Love Handlooms? Shop For Ikat Dresses, Tops And Skirts At This Studio
Jayanagar
Clothing Stores
Ultimate For Men
Jayanagar Boys, Head To This All Men's Store In Jayanagar For All Your Clothing Needs
Jayanagar
Furniture Stores
Divine Interior
Tables And Revolver Chairs: This Store In Jayanagar Stocks Up On Office Furniture
Jayanagar
Clothing Stores
Zudio
Basic Bros, Babes, (And Babies) On A Budget? This Clothing Store Has Everything Under INR 900!
JP Nagar
Handicrafts Stores
Jute Cottage
Jute Cottage Offers Something For Every Nook And Cranny Of Your House
Jayanagar
Clothing Stores
Fancy Handlooms
This Shop In Jayanagar Is A Great Find For Offbeat Ethnic Wear!
Jayanagar
Home Décor Stores
Evotique
Rustic Chic Or Vintage Hipster: Hit Up This Jayanagar Furniture Store To Redecorate
Jayanagar
Sporting Goods Stores
Orion Motors
Helmets To Riding Boots: Get Your Motorcycle Gear From This Koramangala Store
Koramangala
Boutiques
Aditi Lal Couture
Looking To Upcycle Your Old Clothes? Head To This Boutique In Koramangala
Koramangala
Shoe Stores
RUOSH
Surfer Dude Or Gentleman, This Shoe Store Will Take You From Boardroom To Bar
JP Nagar
Stationery Stores
HP Bala Stationery
This Stationery Mart In Jayanagar Is A One-Stop-Shop For All Your Office Supplies
Jayanagar
Accessories
Heera Matching Center
Lace, Beads & Threads: This Store In Jayanagar Is Great For DIY-ing Your Clothes
Jayanagar
Clothing Stores
Om Collections
Get Palazzo Pants And Ethnic Dresses At This Store In Jayanagar For A Steal!
Jayanagar
Home Décor Stores
Orka Bean Bags
Denim Or Superman: Move Over Couches And Make Way For These Uber Cool Bean Bags
Koramangala
Home Décor Stores
The Swadeshi Store
Get Cushion Covers, Curtains, Bed Spread & Fabric In Vibrant Colours And Proper Handloom From This Store
Suddagunte Palya
