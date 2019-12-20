Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Challaghatta
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Challaghatta
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fine Dining
Street Food
Food Trucks
Sweet Shops
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
The Salt Grill - Hilton Bangalore Residences
Masterclass At The Culinary Studio
Challaghatta
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
KFC
Want To Know How A Zinger Burger Is Made? You Can, Thanks To KFC's Open Kitchens Programme
Domlur
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Coffee Day
#GoHereShopThis: French Press And Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day
Domlur
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Limelight - Royal Orchid Hotel
Weekend Plans: Enjoy Open-Air Sunday Brunches At Limelight
Old Airport Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hello Resto-Pub
This New Bistro Adds Some Much Needed Novelty To Old Airport Road With Its Diner Vibes
Old Airport Road
Bakeries
Bakeries
Brown Crust
Ferrero Rocher Loaves To Zero-Guilt Cakes, This Home Baker's New Cafe Is Boss
Kodihalli
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Sharon Tea Stall
EGL Folks, Head Over To Sharon Tea Stall's Domlur Branch For Your Daily Dose Of Chai
Domlur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
20 Char Cafe
Mango Lovers, Head To This Restaurant To Relish Unmissable Delicacies
Kodihalli
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Anand Sweets & Savouries
Must-Try: The Gur Rewari And Gajak At This Koramangala Eatery
Domlur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Zaitoon
Shawarma, Biryani, And Kebabs: This Restaurant Serves Authentic Arabian And Indian Dishes
Kodihalli
Cafes
Cafes
True South
Get Delicious Filter Coffee Decoctions And Cinnamon Rolls From Chicory Dickory Dock
Domlur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Shebestan - Sterlings MAC Hotel
Load Up On More Than Just Pita And Hummus At Arabic Restaurant Shebestan
Old Airport Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Tiger Trail - Royal Orchid Hotel
A Junglee Treat With Food To Die For At This Jungle Themed Restaurant
Old Airport Road
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Le Cirque Signature - The Leela Palace
Le Cirque Signature Turns Two With Lobster Risotto, Lamb Loin And More
Kodihalli
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
The Leela Cake Shop - The Leela Palace
Whiskey Hot Chocolate To Deep-Fried Brie: You'll Love The Sinful Offerings At This Gourmet Bakery
Old Airport Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nandhana Palace
This Traditional Andhra Place Does Carrot 65, Bamboo Chicken & Boneless Biryani
Indira Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Brownie Heaven
Filter Coffee Brownie Shake And Over 15 Brownie Flavours: All At This New Sweet Spot
Indira Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Barbeque Nation
Load Up On Unlimited Grills, Kebabs, Mains And Dessert At Barbeque Nation's Buffet
Indira Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Uncle Peter's Pancakes
Got To Try This New Online Kitchen For Sumptuous Pretty Looking Pancakes
Indira Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chainama
Order Some Amazing Quick Bites From This Delivery Kitchen In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Hotel Salala
Fill Up On Malabar Biryani And Meals At The Budget-Friendly Hotel Salala
Old Airport Road
Have a great recommendation for
Challaghatta?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE