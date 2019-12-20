Challaghatta

Fine Dining
Fine Dining

The Salt Grill - Hilton Bangalore Residences

Masterclass At The Culinary Studio
Challaghatta
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

KFC

Want To Know How A Zinger Burger Is Made? You Can, Thanks To KFC's Open Kitchens Programme
Domlur
Cafes
Cafes

Cafe Coffee Day

#GoHereShopThis: French Press And Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day
Domlur
Fine Dining
Fine Dining

Limelight - Royal Orchid Hotel

Weekend Plans: Enjoy Open-Air Sunday Brunches At Limelight
Old Airport Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Hello Resto-Pub

This New Bistro Adds Some Much Needed Novelty To Old Airport Road With Its Diner Vibes
Old Airport Road
Bakeries
Bakeries

Brown Crust

Ferrero Rocher Loaves To Zero-Guilt Cakes, This Home Baker's New Cafe Is Boss
Kodihalli
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Sharon Tea Stall

EGL Folks, Head Over To Sharon Tea Stall's Domlur Branch For Your Daily Dose Of Chai
Domlur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

20 Char Cafe

Mango Lovers, Head To This Restaurant To Relish Unmissable Delicacies
Kodihalli
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops

Anand Sweets & Savouries

Must-Try: The Gur Rewari And Gajak At This Koramangala Eatery
Domlur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Zaitoon

Shawarma, Biryani, And Kebabs: This Restaurant Serves Authentic Arabian And Indian Dishes
Kodihalli
Cafes
Cafes

True South

Get Delicious Filter Coffee Decoctions And Cinnamon Rolls From Chicory Dickory Dock
Domlur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Shebestan - Sterlings MAC Hotel

Load Up On More Than Just Pita And Hummus At Arabic Restaurant Shebestan
Old Airport Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Tiger Trail - Royal Orchid Hotel

A Junglee Treat With Food To Die For At This Jungle Themed Restaurant
Old Airport Road
Fine Dining
Fine Dining

Le Cirque Signature - The Leela Palace

Le Cirque Signature Turns Two With Lobster Risotto, Lamb Loin And More
Kodihalli
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

The Leela Cake Shop - The Leela Palace

Whiskey Hot Chocolate To Deep-Fried Brie: You'll Love The Sinful Offerings At This Gourmet Bakery
Old Airport Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Nandhana Palace

This Traditional Andhra Place Does Carrot 65, Bamboo Chicken & Boneless Biryani
Indira Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Brownie Heaven

Filter Coffee Brownie Shake And Over 15 Brownie Flavours: All At This New Sweet Spot
Indira Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

Load Up On Unlimited Grills, Kebabs, Mains And Dessert At Barbeque Nation's Buffet
Indira Nagar
Cafes
Cafes

Uncle Peter's Pancakes

Got To Try This New Online Kitchen For Sumptuous Pretty Looking Pancakes
Indira Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Chainama

Order Some Amazing Quick Bites From This Delivery Kitchen In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Hotel Salala

Fill Up On Malabar Biryani And Meals At The Budget-Friendly Hotel Salala
Old Airport Road
