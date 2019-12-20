Chamrajpet

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Chamrajpet

image - Namma Adda Homestay
Namma Adda Homestay

Looking For An Adda For A Get Together? Check Out This Homestay In CBD!
Chamrajpet
image - Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace
Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace

Gawk At Fine Examples Of Architecture And History At Tipu’s Summer Palace In The City
Chamrajpet
image - Yediyur Lake
Yediyur Lake

This 1,400 Year Old Lake Is Perfect For Morning Jogs And Bird Watching In The City
Jayanagar
image - ITC Gardenia
ITC Gardenia

Five Labels We Are Bookmarking To Shop From At Spicy Sangria
Ashok Nagar
image - The Taj West End
The Taj West End

When The Clock Strikes 2020: Head To Bangalore's Biggest NYE Party!
Gandhi Nagar
image - JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Head To Embassy International Riding School For An Equestrian Escape
Ashok Nagar
image - Melange Astris
Melange Astris

Check Into This Swish Apartment-Hotel That Has A Swimming Pool, WiFi & Prime Location On Richmond Road
Richmond Road
image - CCI-Arte
CCI-Arte

CCI-Arte Boutique Hotel In Koramangala Is Luxury At Budget Prices
Wilson Garden
image - Hotel Chalukya
Hotel Chalukya

Hotel Chalukya Wins For Dosas, Thalis And Old-Bangalore Vibes
Race cource Road
image - Social Rehab Downtown
Social Rehab Downtown

Social Rehab Downtown Hostel On Lavelle Road Wins For Its Prime Location And Budget Digs
Sampangi Rama Nagar
image - The Lalit Ashok Bangalore
The Lalit Ashok Bangalore

Music Festival DGTL Is Coming To Bangalore In January And We've Got Our Passes!
Seshadripuram
image - The Chancery
The Chancery

Feeling Hungry Post Partying? The Chancery Has A Midnight Buffet For Just INR 399
Lavelle Road
image - Around Bangalore City
Around Bangalore City

Check Out The Scenic Nature Around Bangalore City With This Company!
Vasanth Nagar
image - Casa Cottage
Casa Cottage

Feel At Home Away From Home At This Heritage Hotel In The Heart Of The City!
Richmond town
image - Locul Uptown
Locul Uptown

Eat, Stay, Love: This Cool Hostel Channels Bangalore And Wes Anderson For INR 600 A Night
Vasanth Nagar
image - ITC Windsor
ITC Windsor

Live In Luxury, Feast Like A King And Drink Like The Irish At This Iconic Star Hotel
Vasanth Nagar
