Chikjala

Resorts
image - Olde Bangalore Hotel & Resort
Resorts

Olde Bangalore Hotel & Resort

Archery, Swimming Pools And Barbecue: Revisit Olde Bangalore With A Hint Of Modern At This Tented Resort
Chikjala
Casual Dining
image - Ranna Cafe
Casual Dining

Ranna Cafe

Head To This Place Near The International Airport For Some awesome food!
Chikkajala
Resorts
image - Jade 735
Resorts

Jade 735

We Found Paradise At This Boutique Mansion Just Near The Bangalore Airport
Sadahalli
Resorts
image - Club Cabana
Resorts

Club Cabana

Slide In A Pool, Lounge In The Lazy River And Score A Strike At This Resort Just 45 Minutes Away
Devanahalli
Sports Venues
image - Padukone - Dravid Centre For Sports Excellence
Sports Venues

Padukone - Dravid Centre For Sports Excellence

Rahul Dravid And Prakash Padukone Team Up For Bangalore's First Private Sports Facility
Yelahanka
Classes & Workshops
image - Dolphin Aquatics
Classes & Workshops

Dolphin Aquatics

Learn How To Swim Like A Pro With This Club
Classes & Workshops
image - Embassy International Riding School
Classes & Workshops

Embassy International Riding School

Head To Embassy International Riding School For An Equestrian Escape
Bengaluru
Resorts
image - Windflower Prakruthi
Resorts

Windflower Prakruthi

Spa, Pools And Seven Acres Of Chilling Space: We Know A Paradise Just 45 Minutes Away
