Stationery Stores
image - Back To Basics
Stationery Stores

Back To Basics

Get Back To Basics With This Stationery Brand That Celebrates Everyday Life
Cox Town
Department Stores
image - 12/2 Lifestyle Store
Department Stores

12/2 Lifestyle Store

Handmade Soaps To Organic Clothes: This Store Showcases Eco-Friendly Products
Cooke Town
Book Stores
image - Lightroom Bookstore
Book Stores

Lightroom Bookstore

This Adorable Kiddies Bookstore Is Now Opening A Pre-Loved Book Shop For Kids & Adults
Cooke Town
Clothing Stores
image - Faazz
Clothing Stores

Faazz

Own The Casual Cool Look With Comfy Clothes From This Store In Ulsoor
Ulsoor
Clothing Stores
image - Oldskull Store
Clothing Stores

Oldskull Store

Gain Street Cred With Vintage Style Slogan And Print Tees For Just INR 299 Up, From This Funky Store
Pulikeshi Nagar
Bath & Body Stores
image - The Bubble Studio
Bath & Body Stores

The Bubble Studio

This Organic & Handmade Bath And Body Care Brand Will Leave You Glowing!
Cooke Town
Gift Shops
image - Windchimes
Gift Shops

Windchimes

Windchimes, Planters And Hammocks: Head To This Store For A Dose Of Cute
Cooke Town
Book Stores
image - Mecca Book House
Book Stores

Mecca Book House

This Iconic, Frazer Town Book Store Is Shutting Shop & They Are Clearing Stock At Throwaway Prices
Frazer town
Boutiques
image - Rui Boutique
Boutiques

Rui Boutique

This Boutique In Richards Town Is A Hidden Gem For Cotton Outfits And Dressy Ethnic Wear
Richards Town
Clothing Stores
image - Cotton Expo
Clothing Stores

Cotton Expo

The Cotton Expo In Banaswadi Is Where You Can Score Good Clothes At Throwaway Prices
Banaswadi
Boutiques
image - Little Stitches
Boutiques

Little Stitches

This Boutique In Frazer Town Makes Adorable Hand Embroidered And Smocked Dresses For Little Girls
Frazer town
Clothing Stores
image - Ankii
Clothing Stores

Ankii

Get An Indo-Western Outfit Or An Anarkali Stitched At This Bespoke Design Studio In Ulsoor
Pulikeshi Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Malka Design Studio
Clothing Stores

Malka Design Studio

Ruffles, Embellishments And Embroidery : Up Your Fashion Game With Bespoke Outfits From This Studio
Pulikeshi Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Soma Shop
Clothing Stores

Soma Shop

Load Up On Block-Printed Apparel, Furnishings And Bags At This Rajasthani Store
Ulsoor
Clothing Stores
image - T2T Garments
Clothing Stores

T2T Garments

H&M, Zara And More: Get The Best Prices For Export Goodies At This Shop For Kids And Women
Sivanchetti Gardens
Clothing Stores
image - Anu & Susan
Clothing Stores

Anu & Susan

Up Your Boho-Chic Wardrobe With These Perfect Indo-Western Dresses!
Ulsoor
Clothing Stores
image - 4EVER
Clothing Stores

4EVER

Score Some Great Deals On Men's Western Wear From This Clothing Store on Coles Road
Frazer town
Gardening Stores
image - Garden Care
Gardening Stores

Garden Care

Balcony Or Backyard: This Nursery Will Make Sure You Have A Garden In Your Home
Ulsoor
Gardening Stores
image - Treemendous.in
Gardening Stores

Treemendous.in

Fill Your Home With Lively Indoor Plants And Colourful Ceramic Pots From This Garden Store
Bengaluru
Stationery Stores
image - Dream World
Stationery Stores

Dream World

Erasable Pens To Foldable Rulers: This Iconic Shop Is Bae For Fancy Stationery And Gifting
Pulikeshi Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Lustre Studio
Clothing Stores

Lustre Studio

Pant Sarees To Bespoke Lehengas: This Legendary Design Studio Is A Contemporary Bride’s Dream
Pulikeshi Nagar
