Accessories
Ashiana
Accessories

Ashiana

Cleanse Your Aura With Salt Lamps, And Pick Up Silver Trinkets From This Domlur Store
Domlur
Clothing Stores
Varmatex
Clothing Stores

Varmatex

Sunshine Kurtas And Jazzy Fabric: All For Just INR 350 At This Store
Domlur
Boutiques
Tanzeb
Boutiques

Tanzeb

This Boutique Is All About A 200-Year Old Traditional Embroidery Form
Domlur
Clothing Stores
ISM - Fashion By Art Couture
Clothing Stores

ISM - Fashion By Art Couture

A New Jewellery Collection & A New Store: You Can't Ask For Anything More!
Domlur
Bath & Body Stores
Areev
Bath & Body Stores

Areev

Stock up on Natural and Handmade Skincare Products from Areev
Domlur
Home Décor Stores
Cane Boutique
Home Décor Stores

Cane Boutique

Looking For Some Splendid Furniture? Hit Up Cane Boutique For Customised Pieces
Domlur
Lightning Stores
The Purple Turtles
Lightning Stores

The Purple Turtles

From Channapatna Lamps To Shibori Prints, This Boutique In Indiranagar Will Light Up Your Life
Domlur
Home Décor Stores
The Light Place
Home Décor Stores

The Light Place

Light Up Your Life With The Collection Of Lamps, Fixtures And Chandeliers From The Light Place
Clothing Stores
Aomi By Apple Of My I
Clothing Stores

Aomi By Apple Of My I

Picture Books, Activity Space And Toys: This Kid's Store In Indiranagar Is A Kiddie Haven
Indira Nagar
Boutiques
Thread Works
Boutiques

Thread Works

This Shaadi Season, Own Your Look With Custom Lehengas And Blouses From This Indiranagar Boutique
Indira Nagar
Home Décor Stores
Floral Conceptz
Home Décor Stores

Floral Conceptz

This Shop In Domlur Sells The Most Adorable Birdcage Lamps And Floral Decor
Indira Nagar
Home Décor Stores
The Haveli
Home Décor Stores

The Haveli

Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe Is All Your Heart Would Say Out Loud At This Store In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Home Décor Stores
The Otherworld Shop
Home Décor Stores

The Otherworld Shop

Tintin Chairs To Medieval Wine Bottles: Up The Decor Quirk With This Design Studio Store
Indira Nagar
Home Décor Stores
Mulberry Home Decor
Home Décor Stores

Mulberry Home Decor

Sheesham Wood Beds To Vintage Baskets, Score It All From Decor Label Mulberry
Indira Nagar
Clothing Stores
Ruhak By Tanya Girish
Clothing Stores

Ruhak By Tanya Girish

Glam It Up With Indo-Western Outfits From This Boutique In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Clothing Stores
Anahe
Clothing Stores

Anahe

This Boutique In Indiranagar Strikes A Fine Balance Between Bling And Elegance
Indira Nagar
Shoe Stores
Adidas Brand Store
Shoe Stores

Adidas Brand Store

The Runner's Guide To Buying Shoes In Bangalore
Kodihalli
Clothing Stores
The D Store
Clothing Stores

The D Store

Zara Men To Jack & Jones: This Indiranagar Export Surplus Store's Merch Starts At INR 500
Indira Nagar
Clothing Stores
Taaka Clothing
Clothing Stores

Taaka Clothing

Think Less Is More? Indulge Your Love For Minimalist Clothing With This Brand
Kodihalli
Shoe Stores
Nike
Shoe Stores

Nike

The Runner's Guide To Buying Shoes In Bangalore
Indira Nagar
Accessories
The Zwende Space
Accessories

The Zwende Space

A Perfect Store For Custom Handcrafted Products
Indira Nagar
Toy Stores
Shumee
Toy Stores

Shumee

Go Sustainable With Toxic Free Toys For Your Kids From This Bangalore Based Brand
Kodihalli
Home Décor Stores
A Little Bit Of Fabulous
Home Décor Stores

A Little Bit Of Fabulous

New In Town? Here's Where You Should Pick Up Furniture From, For Your Home
Indira Nagar
Clothing Stores
Hummel Store
Clothing Stores

Hummel Store

Hummel Now In India!
Indira Nagar
Accessories
Levitate
Accessories

Levitate

Feed Your Gypsy Soul With Levitate Boutique In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Clothing Stores
Puma
Clothing Stores

Puma

Avoid Major FOMO: Virat Kohli's Collaboration With Puma Is Just Too Good To Miss Out On
Indira Nagar
Furniture Stores
Petes Furniture
Furniture Stores

Petes Furniture

Love Vintage Furniture? Shop For Colonial-Style Designs From This Indiranagar Store
Indira Nagar
