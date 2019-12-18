Electronic city

Kapoor's Cafe

Gorge On Some Authentic Punjabi Food At Kapoor's Cafe New Outlet!
Moriz Restaurant

Bookmark This Place For Some Amazing Arabian Delicacies!
Bazaar - Zone By The Park

When In Electronic City, Drop By This Amazing Place With Great Ambience & Delectable Food
Pepper Pillar

Pepper Pillar Restaurant In Electronic City Does Its Coorg-Style Pork Dishes Rather Well
3rd Innings

Live Match Screenings To Games Centre: E-City Peeps, This Sports Bar Is For The Weekend Shenanigans
Samosa Singh

Chocolate To Chicken Kheema: Your Regular Aloo Samosa Gets An Upgrade At This Joint In E-City
Alloro

Soft Shell Crab, Beef Cheeks And Tiramisu: Why Alloro In Crowne Plaza is Worth The Trek
East - Crowne Plaza

You Need To Dine At East In Crowne Plaza For Their Steamed Whole Red Snapper Alone!
