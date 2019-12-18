Explore
Electronic city
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Electronic city
Kapoor's Cafe
Gorge On Some Authentic Punjabi Food At Kapoor's Cafe New Outlet!
Electronic city
Moriz Restaurant
Bookmark This Place For Some Amazing Arabian Delicacies!
Electronic city
Bazaar - Zone By The Park
When In Electronic City, Drop By This Amazing Place With Great Ambience & Delectable Food
Electronic city
Pepper Pillar
Pepper Pillar Restaurant In Electronic City Does Its Coorg-Style Pork Dishes Rather Well
Electronic city
3rd Innings
Live Match Screenings To Games Centre: E-City Peeps, This Sports Bar Is For The Weekend Shenanigans
Electronic city
Samosa Singh
Chocolate To Chicken Kheema: Your Regular Aloo Samosa Gets An Upgrade At This Joint In E-City
Electronic city
Alloro
Soft Shell Crab, Beef Cheeks And Tiramisu: Why Alloro In Crowne Plaza is Worth The Trek
Electronic city
East - Crowne Plaza
You Need To Dine At East In Crowne Plaza For Their Steamed Whole Red Snapper Alone!
Electronic city
