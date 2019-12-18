Ganga Nagar

Casual Dining
image - Banjara D' Lite - Goldfinch Express hotel
Casual Dining

Banjara D' Lite - Goldfinch Express hotel

This Newbie In Town Will Surely Never Disappoint!
Ganga Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Uttara Karnataka Food Stores
Fast Food Restaurants

Uttara Karnataka Food Stores

For The Real Taste Of The State Go To Uttara Karnataka Food Store
RT Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Momo Shop
Fast Food Restaurants

The Momo Shop

This Tiny Establishment In RT Nagar Is Legendary For Its Light As Air Momos
RT Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Blindfold
Casual Dining

Blindfold

This Pop-Up Restaurant Will Have You Dining Blindfolded And Has A New Menu Everyday
RT Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Rahhams
Casual Dining

Rahhams

#GoHereEatThis: Mutton Biryani At Rahham’s
RT Nagar
Cafes
image - The Waffle Yard
Cafes

The Waffle Yard

Dessert Addicts, Munch On Delicious Waffles At This Ashwath Nagar Outlet To Satiate Your Cravings
New BEL Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Punjabi Trail
Fast Food Restaurants

Punjabi Trail

Authentic Punjabi Cuisine At Punjabi Trail
Casual Dining
image - Kenzai
Casual Dining

Kenzai

The Best Of Asian Food: This Outlet In Ashwath Nagar Is Goals!
Cafes
image - Plated
Cafes

Plated

Breakfast & More: This Restaurant On New BEL Road Is Where You Need To Be!
New BEL Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chetty’s Coffee
Fast Food Restaurants

Chetty’s Coffee

Need A Filter Coffee And Masala Dosa Morning Fix? Chetty's Coffee At Your Service
New BEL Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chetty's Coffee
Fast Food Restaurants

Chetty's Coffee

Amazing South Indian Breakfast Near New Bel Road
Mathikere
Casual Dining
image - Kaifu
Casual Dining

Kaifu

New BEL Road's Asian Joint Let's You Customise Your Meals And We Are Tso Loving It
New BEL Road
Cafes
image - Smally's Resto Cafe
Cafes

Smally's Resto Cafe

Pop By This Cute Little Eatery For Burgers, Pasta & Disco Chicken
New BEL Road
Casual Dining
image - Lincoln Gastro Co
Casual Dining

Lincoln Gastro Co

Crispy Lotus Stem Or Korean Chicken Wings: Head Here For Comfort Asian Food
New BEL Road
Cafes
image - Mr.Goofy's
Cafes

Mr.Goofy's

A Themed Cafe With Amazing Art Work? Drop By Mr. Goofy's
RMV 2nd Stage
Casual Dining
image - Lan Thai
Casual Dining

Lan Thai

Galangal Or Green Curry: This Iconic Thai Eatery Returns To The City At New BEL Road
New BEL Road
Cafes
image - Grubbery
Cafes

Grubbery

This Cafe Offers Delish American, Asian & European Fare At Affordable Prices
New BEL Road
Cafes
image - Potteery Nine Cafe
Cafes

Potteery Nine Cafe

Get Your Hands On All The Artistic Stuff In This Indoor Cafe!
Hebbal
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Eggstacy
Fast Food Restaurants

Eggstacy

There's A Mini Eat Street On New BEL Road And It Is Serving All Our Favourite Bites
New BEL Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chaat Street
Fast Food Restaurants

Chaat Street

There's A Mini Eat Street On New BEL Road And It Is Serving All Our Favourite Bites
Mathikere
Cafes
image - Kargeens
Cafes

Kargeens

Head To Kargeens For A Cup (Or Three) Of Excellent Coffee & Quick Bites
New BEL Road
