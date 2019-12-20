Halasuru

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Halasuru

image - Nisha Millets Swimming Academy
Nisha Millets Swimming Academy

Talent Scouting: Learn The Butterfly Or The Backstroke From This Olympic Swimmer
Halasuru
image - Varsha's Terrace Garden
Classes & Workshops

Varsha's Terrace Garden

Dreaming Of A Green Christmas? Sign Up For This Planter Painting Workshop
Ulsoor
image - Planet Scuba India
Classes & Workshops

Planet Scuba India

Want To Learn Scuba Diving Right Here In Indiranagar? These Guys Will Help You Out
Indira Nagar
image - Rainbow Bridge School Of Music
Music & Dance Academies

Rainbow Bridge School Of Music

Get Jamming or Sign up for a Music Course at This Music School In Ulsoor
image - Smaaash
Bowling Alleys

Smaaash

Get-Together With Friends: Relax And Get Energised Here With Amazing Games
Ulsoor
image - Rhythms Institute of Fine Arts
Music & Dance Academies

Rhythms Institute of Fine Arts

Learn The Finer Things Of Life At The Iconic Rhythms: Institute Of Fine Arts
Indira Nagar
image - Funky Monkeys Play Center
Gaming Zone

Funky Monkeys Play Center

Bouncy Castles To Secret Tunnels: Let The Kids Go Wild At This Child-Specific Play Zone
Ulsoor
image - Dom's Dance Studio
Music & Dance Academies

Dom's Dance Studio

You Like To Move It, Move It? Sign Up For Dance Classes At This Studio In Ulsoor
Ulsoor
image - The Amazing Escape
Gaming Zone

The Amazing Escape

Take The Squad Here And Break Out of Prisons, Stop A Bomb And Haunted Houses
Indira Nagar
image - Slurp Studio
Classes & Workshops

Slurp Studio

Don The Toque and Turn Master Chef at Slurp Studio
Indira Nagar
image - The Escape Hunt Experience Bangalore
Gaming Zone

The Escape Hunt Experience Bangalore

Your Chance To Play Sherlock At Escape Hunt In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
image - Hanusha E-Sports
Gaming Zone

Hanusha E-Sports

Fornite To Tournament Zone: Gamers, India's Biggest Gaming Lounge Has Opened In Town
Indira Nagar
image - LXG - League of Extraordinary
Gaming Zone

LXG - League of Extraordinary

Lock And Load: It's Game Time At The League Of Extraordinary Gamers
Indira Nagar
image - Lavonne Academy Of Baking Science & Pastry Arts
Community Groups

Lavonne Academy Of Baking Science & Pastry Arts

This Sweet Spot In Indiranagar Is A Cafe Run By A Popular Baking Institute's Students
Domlur
image - Slow Pottery
Classes & Workshops

Slow Pottery

Learn To Be A Potter At These Cool Classes In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
image - ICS - Institute of Combat
Classes & Workshops

ICS - Institute of Combat

ICS Fight Club Trains You For The Toughest Fight - Life
Indira Nagar
image - Mystery Rooms
Gaming Zone

Mystery Rooms

This Live Escape Room Has A Prison Breakout Challenge And It's All Kinds Of Awesome
Indira Nagar
image - Gamerz Loop
Gaming Zone

Gamerz Loop

Glow-In-The-Dark Paintball, VR Zones & Indoor Cricket: Comm Street Just Got Cooler Than Ever
Sivanchetti Gardens
image - Ima Recreations
Community Groups

Ima Recreations

Go Back To Basics And Learn To Play The Games Of Old With This Community
Indira Nagar
image - Meeraqi
Classes & Workshops

Meeraqi

Aerial Yoga To Film Workshops, Pick Up A Set Of Skills At This Collaborative Space
Indira Nagar
image - The Music'scool
Music & Dance Academies

The Music'scool

Kickstart Your Electronic Music Career At The Music’scool
Indira Nagar
