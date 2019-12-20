Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Halasuru
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Halasuru
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Classes & Workshops
Gaming Zone
Music & Dance Academies
Community Groups
Bowling Alleys
Amusement Parks
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Nisha Millets Swimming Academy
Talent Scouting: Learn The Butterfly Or The Backstroke From This Olympic Swimmer
Halasuru
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Varsha's Terrace Garden
Dreaming Of A Green Christmas? Sign Up For This Planter Painting Workshop
Ulsoor
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Planet Scuba India
Want To Learn Scuba Diving Right Here In Indiranagar? These Guys Will Help You Out
Indira Nagar
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Rainbow Bridge School Of Music
Get Jamming or Sign up for a Music Course at This Music School In Ulsoor
Bowling Alleys
Bowling Alleys
Smaaash
Get-Together With Friends: Relax And Get Energised Here With Amazing Games
Ulsoor
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Rhythms Institute of Fine Arts
Learn The Finer Things Of Life At The Iconic Rhythms: Institute Of Fine Arts
Indira Nagar
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Funky Monkeys Play Center
Bouncy Castles To Secret Tunnels: Let The Kids Go Wild At This Child-Specific Play Zone
Ulsoor
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Dom's Dance Studio
You Like To Move It, Move It? Sign Up For Dance Classes At This Studio In Ulsoor
Ulsoor
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
The Amazing Escape
Take The Squad Here And Break Out of Prisons, Stop A Bomb And Haunted Houses
Indira Nagar
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Slurp Studio
Don The Toque and Turn Master Chef at Slurp Studio
Indira Nagar
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
The Escape Hunt Experience Bangalore
Your Chance To Play Sherlock At Escape Hunt In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Hanusha E-Sports
Fornite To Tournament Zone: Gamers, India's Biggest Gaming Lounge Has Opened In Town
Indira Nagar
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
LXG - League of Extraordinary
Lock And Load: It's Game Time At The League Of Extraordinary Gamers
Indira Nagar
Community Groups
Community Groups
Lavonne Academy Of Baking Science & Pastry Arts
This Sweet Spot In Indiranagar Is A Cafe Run By A Popular Baking Institute's Students
Domlur
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Slow Pottery
Learn To Be A Potter At These Cool Classes In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
ICS - Institute of Combat
ICS Fight Club Trains You For The Toughest Fight - Life
Indira Nagar
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Mystery Rooms
This Live Escape Room Has A Prison Breakout Challenge And It's All Kinds Of Awesome
Indira Nagar
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Gamerz Loop
Glow-In-The-Dark Paintball, VR Zones & Indoor Cricket: Comm Street Just Got Cooler Than Ever
Sivanchetti Gardens
Community Groups
Community Groups
Ima Recreations
Go Back To Basics And Learn To Play The Games Of Old With This Community
Indira Nagar
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Meeraqi
Aerial Yoga To Film Workshops, Pick Up A Set Of Skills At This Collaborative Space
Indira Nagar
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
The Music'scool
Kickstart Your Electronic Music Career At The Music’scool
Indira Nagar
Have a great recommendation for
Halasuru?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE