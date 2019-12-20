Halasuru

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Halasuru

Boutiques
image - The Verandah Clothing
Boutiques

The Verandah Clothing

This Multi-Designer Boutique In Ulsoor Is A Great Find For Handwoven Clothing
Halasuru
Boutiques
image - Toranum Boutique
Boutiques

Toranum Boutique

Thoranum Boutique For Unique Designs, Customised Fits And Ethnic Wear
Halasuru
Cosmetics Stores
image - Kama Ayurveda
Cosmetics Stores

Kama Ayurveda

Kama Ayurveda’s Organic Essentials for Beauty, Bath and More
Halasuru
Pet Stores
image - Glenands Pet Store
Pet Stores

Glenands Pet Store

Scratching Posts, Beds & Biscuits: Glenands Pet Stores Takes Care Of All Your Four-Legged Friend's Needs
Indira Nagar
Accessories
image - Shringar Costumes
Accessories

Shringar Costumes

Add Some Bling To Your Outfits With Tassels And Laces From This Store
Ulsoor
Pet Stores
image - DogMyCats
Pet Stores

DogMyCats

It’s Raining Cat And Dog Products At This Pet Store That Also Does Home Delivery
Indira Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Ethic Attic
Clothing Stores

Ethic Attic

Eco-Friendly Sanitary Napkins To Sustainable Fashion: All At This At This Conscious Store In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Accessories
image - Mahadev Kangan Store
Accessories

Mahadev Kangan Store

Glass, Lac, and Metal: Stock Up On Bangles From This Store In Ulsoor
Ulsoor
Handicrafts Stores
image - Jute Cottage
Handicrafts Stores

Jute Cottage

Your Chance To Score Beautiful Jaipur Blue Pottery Ware Right Here In the City
Indira Nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Zilpakala
Home Décor Stores

Zilpakala

Zilpakala Is Here To Spruce Up Your Home With Quirky Planters And Indoor Garden Decor
Indira Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Rishyana
Clothing Stores

Rishyana

Doll Up Your Little One With Clothes From This Store In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - New City Gift Shop
Home Décor Stores

New City Gift Shop

Shop Everything You Need At This Store Near Indiranagar Metro
Indira Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Varmatex
Clothing Stores

Varmatex

Sunshine Kurtas And Jazzy Fabric: All For Just INR 350 At This Store
Domlur
Home Décor Stores
image - Lattice Lane
Home Décor Stores

Lattice Lane

Lamps, Tea Or Terrariums, This Store In Indiranagar Is Gifting Paradise At INR 200
Indira Nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Mulberry Home Decor
Home Décor Stores

Mulberry Home Decor

Sheesham Wood Beds To Vintage Baskets, Score It All From Decor Label Mulberry
Ulsoor
Home Décor Stores
image - Varnam Craft Collective
Home Décor Stores

Varnam Craft Collective

Stock Up On Channapatna Toys And Home Decor From This Store In Indiranagar
Jewellery Shops
image - Kathya
Jewellery Shops

Kathya

Beaded Bracelets & Art Deco Earrings: This Indie Brand In Indiranagar Is #AccessoryGoals
Indira Nagar
Toy Stores
image - Studio Vault
Toy Stores

Studio Vault

Batman And Friends Reside Right Inside This Garage Store In Ulsoor
Ulsoor
Clothing Stores
image - Anu & Susan
Clothing Stores

Anu & Susan

Up Your Boho-Chic Wardrobe With These Perfect Indo-Western Dresses!
Ulsoor
Boutiques
image - The Bridal Boutique
Boutiques

The Bridal Boutique

Walk Down The Aisle With Dreamy Wedding Dresses From This Boutique
Ulsoor
Boutiques
image - Label Bhavna Chhabria
Boutiques

Label Bhavna Chhabria

Want A Nice Party Dress? This Indiranagar Boutique Will Do One Starting At INR 1,600
Indira Nagar
Boutiques
image - Eshani Boutique
Boutiques

Eshani Boutique

Brides! The Royals Of Mysore Get Their Customised, Wedding Finery From This Indiranagar Boutique And So Should You
Indira Nagar
Cosmetics Stores
image - Pasion Cosmetics Shoppe
Cosmetics Stores

Pasion Cosmetics Shoppe

Pasion Cosmetics Shoppe: For Professional Beauty Products At Discounted Prices
Indira Nagar
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Halasuru?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE