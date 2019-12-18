Harlur

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Harlur

Clothing Stores
image - Oomph Street
Clothing Stores

Oomph Street

Batik, Kalamkari or Chikankari : Get Your Maxi Dress Fix With This Boutique In The City
Harlur
Clothing Stores
image - Genzee
Clothing Stores

Genzee

Crop Tops And Skater Dresses: This HSR Store Is All About Fashion For Teeny Boppers
HSR
Lightning Stores
image - Oorjaa
Lightning Stores

Oorjaa

If You're Looking For The Light, This Studio In Indiranagar Makes Bizarre Sustainable Lamps
HSR
Pet Stores
image - Ella's Petscape
Pet Stores

Ella's Petscape

Want To Pamper Your Pooch? This Doggo Play Arena And Cafe Is The Cutest
Kasavanahalli
Accessories
image - Party Mantra
Accessories

Party Mantra

This One-Stop Party Shop In HSR Layout Will Sort Out All Your Celebration Supplies
HSR
Home Décor Stores
image - Jangir Decor
Home Décor Stores

Jangir Decor

Flower Vases To Dining Tables: Shop Home Decor And Furniture Starting At INR 90
Kasavanahalli
Jewellery Shops
image - MonaLisa Fancy Mart
Jewellery Shops

MonaLisa Fancy Mart

Head To This Store For Some Budget-Friendly Jewellery
HSR
Gardening Stores
image - The Yellow Pumpkin
Gardening Stores

The Yellow Pumpkin

Aloe Vera To Sansevieria: Go Green With Indoor Plants From This HSR-Based Brand
HBR layout
Furniture Stores
image - Shekhawati Furniture
Furniture Stores

Shekhawati Furniture

This Store In HSR Layout Only Uses Sheesham Wood To Make Furniture
HSR
Boutiques
image - Ramya Katta Couture
Boutiques

Ramya Katta Couture

Soon-To-Be Brides And Bride Squad, You Need To Put This Swish HSR Boutique On Speed Dial For D-Day
HSR
Toy Stores
image - Toysome Days
Toy Stores

Toysome Days

This Toy Store In HSR Will Have Your Kids Entertained and Educated
HSR
Clothing Stores
image - Closet
Clothing Stores

Closet

This Boutique In HSR Layout Is Taking A Modern Twist On Traditional Apparel
HSR
Boutiques
image - Sita Mikhail
Boutiques

Sita Mikhail

Love Stained Glass Art? Dazzle In Mysore Palace Inspired Outfits By This Designer
HSR
Stationery Stores
image - Crafteria
Stationery Stores

Crafteria

Kiddo Needs A Hobby? This Arts And Crafts Store Has Everything They Need
Kasavanahalli
Department Stores
image - The Organic World
Department Stores

The Organic World

The Organic World Opens A New Branch In Hsr!
HSR
Gardening Stores
image - The Green Yard
Gardening Stores

The Green Yard

Go The Extra Yard To Get Some Greenery In Your House At This Store In HSR Layout
HSR
Kitchen Supplies
image - OyeKitchen
Kitchen Supplies

OyeKitchen

OyeKitchen In HSR Layout Is Your One-Stop Shop For All Your Kitchen And Baking Needs
HSR
Home Décor Stores
image - Tesor Home Decor
Home Décor Stores

Tesor Home Decor

Blue Pottery, Mosaic Tables & Whimsical Lamps: This HSR Home Decor Store Offers Plenty Of Gifting Options
HSR
Home Décor Stores
image - Terra Cottage
Home Décor Stores

Terra Cottage

For Everything Terracotta, Head To This Store In HSR Layout
HSR
Home Décor Stores
image - Koyakal
Home Décor Stores

Koyakal

The Carved Lamps Made By This Tribal Community Will Make You Say Oh My Gourd!
Furniture Stores
image - Kids Furniture World
Furniture Stores

Kids Furniture World

Bookmark This Furniture Store In HSR Layout To Do Up Your Kid's Room!
HSR
