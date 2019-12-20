Hoodi

Dessert Parlours
image - Artinci Artisanal Ice Creams
Dessert Parlours

Artinci Artisanal Ice Creams

Explore New Range Of Ice Cream Flavours At This Cute Little Parlour
Hoodi
Bakeries
image - Sugarkiss Bake Studio
Bakeries

Sugarkiss Bake Studio

Whitefield Folks, Order Designer Cakes & Learn How To Make Them, From This Studio
Whitefield
Casual Dining
image - Andhra Kafe
Casual Dining

Andhra Kafe

Perugu Chicken To Guddu Curry: Get Your Andhra Food Fix From This Joint
Whitefield
Casual Dining
image - Oota Bangalore
Casual Dining

Oota Bangalore

North, South, East, West, In This Whitefield Restaurant Karnataka Shines Best
Whitefield
Casual Dining
image - You Mee
Casual Dining

You Mee

A New Keto & Sushi Menu For Healthy Food Enthusiasts
Whitefield
Cafes
image - Toastina
Cafes

Toastina

With Desserts To Die For, Drop By This Restaurant Right Away
Whitefield
Cafes
image - Smoke House Deli
Cafes

Smoke House Deli

Head To Smokehouse Deli 2.0 For An All New Version Of Our Favourite European Cafe!
Whitefield
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Masala Chai
Fast Food Restaurants

Masala Chai

For Cheesy Omelettes And Bombay Sandwiches, Check Out Masala Chai In Whitefield
Whitefield
Casual Dining
image - Rassasy By Barcelos
Casual Dining

Rassasy By Barcelos

All Roads Lead To The Best Grilled Salmon & Chimichurri Wings In Town
Krishnaraja Puram
Casual Dining
image - Rassasy By Barcelos - The Orb
Casual Dining

Rassasy By Barcelos - The Orb

Mexican Lovers? Rassay By Barcelos Is Your New Stop Destination
Andheri East
Casual Dining
image - Sattvam
Casual Dining

Sattvam

Head Out To Sattvam Whitefield To Relish Sattvic Cuisine
Mahadevpura
Fine Dining
image - Dot.yum - Aloft Hotel
Fine Dining

Dot.yum - Aloft Hotel

Enjoy Breakfast Buffet For Just INR 286 At Aloft!
Krishnarajapura
Food Trucks
image - Pop'l
Food Trucks

Pop'l

There's ANOTHER Food Truck In Town And They're All About Being Healthy And Vegetarian
Whitefield
Casual Dining
image - Flechazo
Casual Dining

Flechazo

Check Out This Place For Some Fun Buffet Experiences!
Whitefield
Casual Dining
image - Suryawanshi
Casual Dining

Suryawanshi

Kolhapuri Thali, Bangda Fry and Prawns Sukka At Suryawanshi
Whitefield
Casual Dining
image - Chullah Bhatti Grand
Casual Dining

Chullah Bhatti Grand

With Rustic Decor & Yum Buffet, This Outlet In Whitefield Is Worth Revisiting!
Whitefield
Casual Dining
image - The Egg Factory
Casual Dining

The Egg Factory

Why We Have High Eggspectations From The City's Only Restaurant Chain Dedicated To Eggs
Whitefield
Casual Dining
image - Absolute Barbecues
Casual Dining

Absolute Barbecues

Finest Buffet Experience In Whitefield!
Whitefield
Casual Dining
image - NH8 Restaurant
Casual Dining

NH8 Restaurant

Enjoy Rajasthani Style Royal Thali At NH 8
Whitefield
Casual Dining
image - Whitefield Bar & Grill - Bengaluru Marriott Hotel
Casual Dining

Whitefield Bar & Grill - Bengaluru Marriott Hotel

WHTFLD Bar And Grill: Black Burgers, T-Bone Steaks and Cocktails Served in Bulbs
Whitefield
Cafes
image - Bloomsbury's Boutique Cafe & Artisan Bakery
Cafes

Bloomsbury's Boutique Cafe & Artisan Bakery

Take A Trip To London Through This Cutesy Cafe And Dessert Heaven In Whitefield
Whitefield
