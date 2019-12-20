Explore
Horamavu
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Horamavu
Hidden Gem
Cafes
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Sweet Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Home Caterers
Kothanur Kitchen 2.0
Refrigeration Less & More Of Firewood Cooking To Experience Rustic Flavours, Drop By Now!
Horamavu
The Juice Shop
Banaswadi Folks, This New Juicery And Sandwich Shop Is Putting The Taste Back Into Healthy
Banaswadi
Shree Chat Point
Ditch The Usual Masala Puri For This Bangarpet Version
Banaswadi
Rasa Cafe
There's A New Dance-Themed Cafe That Serves Quick Bites With A Side Of Kathak, Hip-Hop & Salsa
Kalyan nagar
Kanti's
A New Sweet Shop In Banaswadi For You To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings
Banaswadi
The Story Wall Bistro
This New Bistro In Banaswadi Is All About Stories & Good Food
Banaswadi
Tiffin's Corner
Broke & Hungry? Don't Worry As Everything At Tiffin's Corner In Kalyan Nagar Is For Under INR 90
Kalyan nagar
Hotel The Shack - Restopub
The Shack Is A Hidden Gem In Ramamurthy Nagar!
Ramamurthy Nagar
Lava Kaffe
This Cute And Pretty Cafe In Bangalore Will Definitely Light Up Your Mood
Banaswadi
Coffee@Arens
Hazelnut Lattes, Popcorn Sundaes And Hot Chocolate Mix: Why We Love This Fancy Banaswadi Roastery
Banaswadi
Trapeze
You've Got To Check Out This Cafe In Hennur That Is Made From Shipping Containers
Hennur
Cafe High On Life
Enjoy A Guitar Lesson With A Cuppa At This Creative Space That Moonlights As A Cafe
Ramamurthy Nagar
Pinkberry
Salted Caramel To Matcha: I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For…FroYo
Banaswadi
Imperio Restaurant
This Place Serves North Indian & Arabic Delicacies At A Reasonable Cost!
Kalyan nagar
MTR - Mavalli Tiffin Rooms
HRBR Folks! MTR Has A New Branch And It's In Your Hood
Kalyan nagar
Rasta S02E01
Go To Rasta S02E01 In Kammanahalli For Chill Vibes And Rosemary Lamb Chops
Kalyan nagar
Firki Cafe
This Co-Working Place Offers Amazing Coffee & Delicious Food
Kalyan nagar
2 Statez
Get A Taste Of Both Kerala And Mangalorean Cuisine At 2 Statez In Kalyan Nagar
Kalyan nagar
Hi Seoul
Hi Seoul Gets A High Five For Good Food And Great Prices
Kalyan nagar
Artville Cafe
This Cafe In Kalyan Nagar Is Also A Gallery, Art School And Reading Space
Kalyan nagar
Oregano Pizzeria
Get Your Pizzas Made With Love From This New Pizzeria In HRBR Layout
Kalyan nagar
