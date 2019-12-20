Horamavu

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Horamavu

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kothanur Kitchen 2.0
Fast Food Restaurants

Kothanur Kitchen 2.0

Refrigeration Less & More Of Firewood Cooking To Experience Rustic Flavours, Drop By Now!
Horamavu
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Juice Shop
Fast Food Restaurants

The Juice Shop

Banaswadi Folks, This New Juicery And Sandwich Shop Is Putting The Taste Back Into Healthy
Banaswadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shree Chat Point
Fast Food Restaurants

Shree Chat Point

Ditch The Usual Masala Puri For This Bangarpet Version
Banaswadi
Cafes
image - Rasa Cafe
Cafes

Rasa Cafe

There's A New Dance-Themed Cafe That Serves Quick Bites With A Side Of Kathak, Hip-Hop & Salsa
Kalyan nagar
Sweet Shops
image - Kanti's
Sweet Shops

Kanti's

A New Sweet Shop In Banaswadi For You To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings
Banaswadi
Casual Dining
image - The Story Wall Bistro
Casual Dining

The Story Wall Bistro

This New Bistro In Banaswadi Is All About Stories & Good Food
Banaswadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tiffin's Corner
Fast Food Restaurants

Tiffin's Corner

Broke & Hungry? Don't Worry As Everything At Tiffin's Corner In Kalyan Nagar Is For Under INR 90
Kalyan nagar
Casual Dining
image - Hotel The Shack - Restopub
Casual Dining

Hotel The Shack - Restopub

The Shack Is A Hidden Gem In Ramamurthy Nagar!
Ramamurthy Nagar
Cafes
image - Lava Kaffe
Cafes

Lava Kaffe

This Cute And Pretty Cafe In Bangalore Will Definitely Light Up Your Mood
Banaswadi
Cafes
image - Coffee@Arens
Cafes

Coffee@Arens

Hazelnut Lattes, Popcorn Sundaes And Hot Chocolate Mix: Why We Love This Fancy Banaswadi Roastery
Banaswadi
Cafes
image - Trapeze
Cafes

Trapeze

You've Got To Check Out This Cafe In Hennur That Is Made From Shipping Containers
Hennur
Cafes
image - Cafe High On Life
Cafes

Cafe High On Life

Enjoy A Guitar Lesson With A Cuppa At This Creative Space That Moonlights As A Cafe
Ramamurthy Nagar
Dessert Parlours
image - Pinkberry
Dessert Parlours

Pinkberry

Salted Caramel To Matcha: I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For…FroYo
Banaswadi
Casual Dining
image - Imperio Restaurant
Casual Dining

Imperio Restaurant

This Place Serves North Indian & Arabic Delicacies At A Reasonable Cost!
Kalyan nagar
Casual Dining
image - MTR - Mavalli Tiffin Rooms
Casual Dining

MTR - Mavalli Tiffin Rooms

HRBR Folks! MTR Has A New Branch And It's In Your Hood
Kalyan nagar
Cafes
image - Rasta S02E01
Cafes

Rasta S02E01

Go To Rasta S02E01 In Kammanahalli For Chill Vibes And Rosemary Lamb Chops
Kalyan nagar
Cafes
image - Firki Cafe
Cafes

Firki Cafe

This Co-Working Place Offers Amazing Coffee & Delicious Food
Kalyan nagar
Casual Dining
image - 2 Statez
Casual Dining

2 Statez

Get A Taste Of Both Kerala And Mangalorean Cuisine At 2 Statez In Kalyan Nagar
Kalyan nagar
Casual Dining
image - Hi Seoul
Casual Dining

Hi Seoul

Hi Seoul Gets A High Five For Good Food And Great Prices
Kalyan nagar
Cafes
image - Artville Cafe
Cafes

Artville Cafe

This Cafe In Kalyan Nagar Is Also A Gallery, Art School And Reading Space
Kalyan nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Oregano Pizzeria
Fast Food Restaurants

Oregano Pizzeria

Get Your Pizzas Made With Love From This New Pizzeria In HRBR Layout
Kalyan nagar
