HSR

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in HSR

Casual Dining
image - Soi Siam
Casual Dining

Soi Siam

Get 20% OFF On Your Authentic Thai Meal At Soi Siam.Find Out How!
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shahi Food Express
Fast Food Restaurants

Shahi Food Express

Wanna Try Potato Twisters? Head To Shahi Food Express In Hsr!
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sitaphal
Fast Food Restaurants

Sitaphal

Visit This Outlet For Some Amazing Agra Style Chaats & Sweets!
HSR
Casual Dining
image - Kebarbiq Restaurant
Casual Dining

Kebarbiq Restaurant

The Signature Barbecues At This Outlet Are A Must-Try For Meat Lovers
HSR
Casual Dining
image - Samaikya
Casual Dining

Samaikya

This Andhra Restaurant Doing It Right, Drop By Samaikya!
HSR
Casual Dining
image - Basil Bistro
Casual Dining

Basil Bistro

This Outlet In Hsr Offers Killer Food With Yum Shakes!
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bathinda Junction
Fast Food Restaurants

Bathinda Junction

Visit This Outlet For Some Scrumptious Punjabi Cuisine
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Red Box
Fast Food Restaurants

The Red Box

Red Box Will Get Your Lunch Sorted On A Lazy Day
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Just Dosa Tiffiny’s
Fast Food Restaurants

Just Dosa Tiffiny’s

Some Killer Dosa & Idlis In Hsr, Head To Just Dosa Tiffiny’s!
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Asha Tiffins
Fast Food Restaurants

Asha Tiffins

This Hidden Gem In Hsr Serves Delicious Masala Dosa & Yum Khara Bhath
HSR
Cafes
image - True Bleu
Cafes

True Bleu

True Blue Café: A Must Visit When In HSR Layout
HSR
Sweet Shops
image - Kheteswara Pooja Sweets
Sweet Shops

Kheteswara Pooja Sweets

In The Mood For Jalebis, Dhoklas, Kachori & Samosas?Drop By This Place In HSR
HSR
Cafes
image - Caffe Pascucci
Cafes

Caffe Pascucci

Drop By This Cute Little Place For Some Amazing Quick Bites & Coffee
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gavran Misal
Fast Food Restaurants

Gavran Misal

Satiate Your Misal Cravings At This Restaurant In HSR
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dilli To Dakshin
Fast Food Restaurants

Dilli To Dakshin

Vegetarian Food That Reminds You Of North India!
HSR
Cafes
image - #L-81 Cafe
Cafes

#L-81 Cafe

Visit L-81 Cafe For A Pocket Friendly Meal!
HSR
Cafes
image - Lokl
Cafes

Lokl

Lokl: The New Hangout Spot In HSR Layout
HSR
Casual Dining
image - Wangs Kitchen
Casual Dining

Wangs Kitchen

When You're Craving Greasy But Glorious Chinese Food, Wangs Kitchen Should Be On Speed Dial
HSR
Cafes
image - The Tandoori Chai
Cafes

The Tandoori Chai

The Tandoori Chai Is One Go-To Place For All Our Chai Lovers & Quick Bites
HSR
Cafes
image - Ziyan's Cafe 27th
Cafes

Ziyan's Cafe 27th

Head To Ziyan's Cafe 27 For Some Yum Snacks!
HSR
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
HSR?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE