HSR
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in HSR
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Food Trucks
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Bakeries
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Soi Siam
Get 20% OFF On Your Authentic Thai Meal At Soi Siam.Find Out How!
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Shahi Food Express
Wanna Try Potato Twisters? Head To Shahi Food Express In Hsr!
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sitaphal
Visit This Outlet For Some Amazing Agra Style Chaats & Sweets!
HSR
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kebarbiq Restaurant
The Signature Barbecues At This Outlet Are A Must-Try For Meat Lovers
HSR
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Samaikya
This Andhra Restaurant Doing It Right, Drop By Samaikya!
HSR
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Basil Bistro
This Outlet In Hsr Offers Killer Food With Yum Shakes!
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bathinda Junction
Visit This Outlet For Some Scrumptious Punjabi Cuisine
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Red Box
Red Box Will Get Your Lunch Sorted On A Lazy Day
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Just Dosa Tiffiny’s
Some Killer Dosa & Idlis In Hsr, Head To Just Dosa Tiffiny’s!
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Asha Tiffins
This Hidden Gem In Hsr Serves Delicious Masala Dosa & Yum Khara Bhath
HSR
Cafes
Cafes
True Bleu
True Blue Café: A Must Visit When In HSR Layout
HSR
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Kheteswara Pooja Sweets
In The Mood For Jalebis, Dhoklas, Kachori & Samosas?Drop By This Place In HSR
HSR
Cafes
Cafes
Caffe Pascucci
Drop By This Cute Little Place For Some Amazing Quick Bites & Coffee
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gavran Misal
Satiate Your Misal Cravings At This Restaurant In HSR
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dilli To Dakshin
Vegetarian Food That Reminds You Of North India!
HSR
Cafes
Cafes
#L-81 Cafe
Visit L-81 Cafe For A Pocket Friendly Meal!
HSR
Cafes
Cafes
Lokl
Lokl: The New Hangout Spot In HSR Layout
HSR
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Wangs Kitchen
When You're Craving Greasy But Glorious Chinese Food, Wangs Kitchen Should Be On Speed Dial
HSR
Cafes
Cafes
The Tandoori Chai
The Tandoori Chai Is One Go-To Place For All Our Chai Lovers & Quick Bites
HSR
Cafes
Cafes
Ziyan's Cafe 27th
Head To Ziyan's Cafe 27 For Some Yum Snacks!
HSR
