HSR
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in HSR
Hostels
Hotels
Tourist Attractions
Bike & Car Rental Services
Homestays
Resorts
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions
Agara Lake
Cycle, Eat, Take A Walk & Repeat: Head To This Lake For An Eventful Evening
HSR
Travel Services
Travel Services
aMadNomad
Agumbe, Gokarna, and Kodachadri — Get Your Wanderlust Goals Sorted With aMadNomad
HSR
Hostels
Hostels
Manana
Friends Coming to Town? Put Them Up In This Cutesy Hostel With Mixed Dorms In Koramangala
Koramangala
Hotels
Hotels
Grand Mercure Bangalore
Eat, Stay, Work And Party When You Check Into This Star Hotel In Koramangala's
Koramangala
Bike & Car Rental Services
Bike & Car Rental Services
Hey Dom
Bike Trip With The Gang? Rent A Harley Davidson Street 750 From This Service
Koramangala
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions
BTM Lake
The Scenic beauty Of The Lake Makes It A Popular Place In The City
BTM layout
Resorts
Resorts
Manipal County
Wedding Planning? Have A Beautiful Poolside Ceremony At This Resort In Bangalore
Hostels
Hostels
Cuckoo Hostel
Tech It Away: Bengaluru’s Zero-Waste Hostel Is Making Us Go Cuckoo
Koramangala
Homestays
Homestays
Polaroid Homestay
Peeps Coming To Town? Make Them Stay At The Adorable Polaroid House
Koramangala
Hostels
Hostels
The Little Blue Window Hostel
This Budget Hostel In BTM Is Perfect For When Friends Come To Visit From Out Of Town
BTM layout
Hostels
Hostels
Small World
This Interactive Space That Brings Together Cultures From Around The World!
Koramangala
Hostels
Hostels
We Stay Hostel
Party In Koramangala Then Check Into This Hostel For Just INR 300 A Night
Koramangala
Hostels
Hostels
AAO Hostels
Passing Through Bangalore And Looking For Budget Digs? AAO Hostel To The Rescue
Koramangala
Hostels
Hostels
Tribe Theory Startup Hostel
If You're An Entrepreneur Visiting Bangalore, Stay At This Hostel For Startups In Koramangala
Koramangala
Hotels
Hotels
Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks
Head Over To City's Only Saturday Brunch For Cocktails, Kebabs And Pool Access
Domlur
Hotels
Hotels
Novotel Bengaluru
Terrace To Table: This Hotel In Bangalore Grows Their Own Produce For Immediate Eating!
Bellandur
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions
Begur Fort
History Buffs Can Find The Oldest Known Reference To The Name 'Bengaluru' Here
Bengaluru
