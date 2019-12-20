Indira Nagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Indira Nagar

Cultural Centres
image - KaTTe - The Creative Community
Cultural Centres

KaTTe - The Creative Community

Be Inspired At This Versatile And Intimate Space For Creative Arts In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Libraries
image - Our Story Shelf
Libraries

Our Story Shelf

Storytelling Sessions, Fun Workshops And Books Galore: This Place Is Kiddie Paradise
Kodihalli
Museums
image - Vimor Museum Of Living textiles
Museums

Vimor Museum Of Living textiles

Get A Glimpse Of Ancient Weaves At The Museum Of Living Textiles
Victoria Layout
Museums
image - Kempegowda Museum
Museums

Kempegowda Museum

Visit Kempegowda Museum & Learn About The Founder Of The City
Ashok Nagar
Art Galleries
image - Studio Olive
Art Galleries

Studio Olive

From A Gallery To Classes, Studio Olive Brings Together All Things Art
Ulsoor
Movie Theatres
image - Everest Theatre
Movie Theatres

Everest Theatre

Chops, Kebabs, And Sheekh: Beef Up At This Roadside Cart In Frazer Town
Pulikeshi Nagar
Libraries
image - Eloor Libraries
Libraries

Eloor Libraries

Enid Blyton, Ayn Rand Or Grisham: Head Over To One Of Bangalore's Oldest Lending Libraries
Shivaji Nagar
Art Galleries
image - Rangoli Metro Art Centre
Art Galleries

Rangoli Metro Art Centre

Celebrate Your Friendship With A Selfie At This Art Installation Called Friendship Point
Shivaji Nagar
Art Galleries
image - Apaulogy Gallery
Art Galleries

Apaulogy Gallery

Go Back In Time To Bangalore Of The 70s Thanks To This Artist
Richards Town
Libraries
image - Caro Library
Libraries

Caro Library

Book Your Time And Bond With Yourself At This Library In Cooke Town
Cooke Town
Museums
image - HAL Heritage Centre & Aerospace Museum
Museums

HAL Heritage Centre & Aerospace Museum

From Flight Simulators To Aerospace History: This Museum Is Worth A Visit
Marathahalli
Libraries
image - British Council
Libraries

British Council

We Found Heaven Right Here With Lots Of Books At This Library
Ashok Nagar
Museums
image - Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum
Museums

Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum

Steam Engines, DIY Experiments, And 3D Shows: The City's Tech Museum Will Thrill The Nerd In You
Kasturba Road
Museums
image - Government Museum
Museums

Government Museum

Gawk At Relics, Old-World Paintings And Sculptures At The Government Museum
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Art Galleries
image - Venkatappa Art Gallery
Art Galleries

Venkatappa Art Gallery

The Venkatappa Art Gallery Is A Treat For All Art Buffs In The City
Kasturba Road
