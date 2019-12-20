Explore
Indira Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Indira Nagar
Museums
Art Galleries
Libraries
Cultural Centres
Cultural Centres
KaTTe - The Creative Community
Be Inspired At This Versatile And Intimate Space For Creative Arts In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Libraries
Libraries
Our Story Shelf
Storytelling Sessions, Fun Workshops And Books Galore: This Place Is Kiddie Paradise
Kodihalli
Museums
Museums
Vimor Museum Of Living textiles
Get A Glimpse Of Ancient Weaves At The Museum Of Living Textiles
Victoria Layout
Museums
Museums
Kempegowda Museum
Visit Kempegowda Museum & Learn About The Founder Of The City
Ashok Nagar
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Studio Olive
From A Gallery To Classes, Studio Olive Brings Together All Things Art
Ulsoor
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
Everest Theatre
Chops, Kebabs, And Sheekh: Beef Up At This Roadside Cart In Frazer Town
Pulikeshi Nagar
Libraries
Libraries
Eloor Libraries
Enid Blyton, Ayn Rand Or Grisham: Head Over To One Of Bangalore's Oldest Lending Libraries
Shivaji Nagar
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Rangoli Metro Art Centre
Celebrate Your Friendship With A Selfie At This Art Installation Called Friendship Point
Shivaji Nagar
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Apaulogy Gallery
Go Back In Time To Bangalore Of The 70s Thanks To This Artist
Richards Town
Libraries
Libraries
Caro Library
Book Your Time And Bond With Yourself At This Library In Cooke Town
Cooke Town
Museums
Museums
HAL Heritage Centre & Aerospace Museum
From Flight Simulators To Aerospace History: This Museum Is Worth A Visit
Marathahalli
Libraries
Libraries
British Council
We Found Heaven Right Here With Lots Of Books At This Library
Ashok Nagar
Museums
Museums
Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum
Steam Engines, DIY Experiments, And 3D Shows: The City's Tech Museum Will Thrill The Nerd In You
Kasturba Road
Museums
Museums
Government Museum
Gawk At Relics, Old-World Paintings And Sculptures At The Government Museum
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Venkatappa Art Gallery
The Venkatappa Art Gallery Is A Treat For All Art Buffs In The City
Kasturba Road
