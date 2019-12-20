Indira Nagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Indira Nagar

Hostels
image - Woke Hostel
Hostels

Woke Hostel

Hammocks, Bunk Beds And A Cottage: Check Into This Hostel For INR 595 A Night
Indira Nagar
Hostels
image - Hibernest
Hostels

Hibernest

Check Your Friends Into This Indiranagar Hostel That's Close To Toit, 12th Main And MG Road
Indira Nagar
Hostels
image - Backpacker Panda
Hostels

Backpacker Panda

Party With Out-Of-Town Friends Then Stay The Night At This Cool Hostel In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Hostels
image - Social Rehab Hostel
Hostels

Social Rehab Hostel

Social Rehab is all about Recreating the Budget Euro Backpacker Experience
Indira Nagar
Hotels
image - Escape Hotel & Spa
Hotels

Escape Hotel & Spa

This Restaurant Serves Excellent Food & Has A Cosy Ambience
Indira Nagar
Hotels
image - Bloomrooms
Hotels

Bloomrooms

Check In To Bloomrooms For A Comfortable Stay That's Light On The Pocket
Indira Nagar
Hostels
image - Zostel
Hostels

Zostel

Chill Out At This Hostel's Newest Location In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Hotels
image - The Himalayan Inn
Hotels

The Himalayan Inn

Check Out The Himalayan Inn For Your Zen And To Keep The Tchi Happy
Indira Nagar
Homestays
image - Electric Cats Bed & Breakfast
Homestays

Electric Cats Bed & Breakfast

Electric Cats Bed & Breakfast: Budget Stays And Fun Events For Backpackers
Thippasandra
Hotels
image - The Leela Palace Bengaluru
Hotels

The Leela Palace Bengaluru

Bookmark Bangalore Brand Plantation House For Clothes To Chill In With Style
Kodihalli
Hotels
image - Hyatt Centric
Hotels

Hyatt Centric

Check Your Outstation Friends Into This Chic, MG Road Hotel That Has A Gorgeous Pool
Ulsoor
Hotels
image - Conrad Bengaluru
Hotels

Conrad Bengaluru

Experience An Authentic And Diverse Range Of Singaporean Delicacies At Conrad
Ulsoor
Hotels
image - The Park Bangalore
Hotels

The Park Bangalore

Poolside Brunches, Jazz Evenings And Luxury: Pamper Yourself With A Stay At This Star Hotel
Ashok Nagar
Hotels
image - The Oberoi Bengaluru
Hotels

The Oberoi Bengaluru

Do A Staycation Right Here On MG Road Amidst A Tropical Paradise At This Iconic Hotel
Sivanchetti Gardens
Hotels
image - Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks
Hotels

Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

Head Over To City's Only Saturday Brunch For Cocktails, Kebabs And Pool Access
Domlur
Hotels
image - Golden Lotus
Hotels

Golden Lotus

Check In Your Out Of Town Friends Or Fam At The Golden Lotus Hotel In CBD
Ashok Nagar
Tourist Attractions
image - Ulsoor Lake
Tourist Attractions

Ulsoor Lake

Twisters, Bench Press Or Steppers: Work Out For Free At This Open Air Gym
Ulsoor
Travel Services
image - Goodwave Adventures
Travel Services

Goodwave Adventures

Join The Paddle Pushers Club At South India's First Kayaking School
Vivekananda Nagar
Hostels
image - The Hub
Hostels

The Hub

There's A Secret Co-Living Space In Safina Plaza And It Comes With A Terrace Garden Too
Shivaji Nagar
Hostels
image - Tribe Theory Startup Hostel
Hostels

Tribe Theory Startup Hostel

If You're An Entrepreneur Visiting Bangalore, Stay At This Hostel For Startups In Koramangala
Koramangala
Hotels
image - Casa Cottage
Hotels

Casa Cottage

Feel At Home Away From Home At This Heritage Hotel In The Heart Of The City!
Richmond town
Hostels
image - Cuckoo Hostel
Hostels

Cuckoo Hostel

Tech It Away: Bengaluru’s Zero-Waste Hostel Is Making Us Go Cuckoo
Koramangala
Homestays
image - Polaroid Homestay
Homestays

Polaroid Homestay

Peeps Coming To Town? Make Them Stay At The Adorable Polaroid House
Koramangala
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Indira Nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE