Jalahalli
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Jalahalli
Cafes
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Dhabhas
Sweet Shops
Kasipu
Rejuvenate Yourself With A Break At The Serene Kasipu
Jalahalli
Mezzaluna - Movenpick Hotel & Spa
Get Your Money’s Worth {Literally} at Mezzaluna
Mathikere
Kusum Rolls
Chicken, Paneer Or Liver: This Hole In The Wall Place Near New BEL Roads Is Known For Its Killer Kathi Rolls
New BEL Road
Sholay - The Barbeque
We Found A Sholay-Themed Barbeque Place On New BEL Road
New BEL Road
Cinders Rooftop Barbeque
Enjoy Your Brunch At This Restaurant That Offers A Gorgeous Rooftop View
Yeshwantpur
Totaram's Paranthas
Achari Paneer To Jalapeno & Cheese: Get Your Fill Of Warm Stuffed Paranthas At This Joint
New BEL Road
Puttum Kattanum
This Hole-In-The-Wall Joint In Alleppey Serves The Best Puttu In Town
Mathikere
Sahi Darbar
The Big Chicken Rolls At This Little Joint Is New BEL Road's Top Food Secret And It's Only INR 50
New BEL Road
D'7 Feast Resto Cafe
Pocket-Friendly, Delicious Burgers And 20% Off: You'll Love This New Cafe
New BEL Road
Simply South
Simply South's Big Vegetarian Thali Goes Rather Well With Their Chicken Varthada
New BEL Road
Prana Organic Restaurant
New BEL Road Peeps, Increase Your Prana By Hanging At This Organic Cafe
Mathikere
Messy Eats
New BEL Road's Dessert Spot Does Churros Bowls, Ice Cream Sandwiches And Bacon Toppings
New BEL Road
Burp
Foodie Central: This Cafe In New BEL Road Is Our New Fast Food Hang
New BEL Road
Patville Patisserie
This Charming Patisserie In HSR Layout Will Give You All The Children's Storybook Vibes
HSR
Fat Unicorn
The Most Delicious Hand Crafted Gelatos At Fat Unicorn
Mathikere
Kargeens
Head To Kargeens For A Cup (Or Three) Of Excellent Coffee & Quick Bites
New BEL Road
Peppermill Bistro
This Bistro On New BEL Road Wins For Its Chicken Cheesy Gol Gappa And Its Terrace Location
Mathikere
Snow Lion Tibet Kitchen
BBQ Momos And Hearty Thukpas At INR 90: This Tibetan Restaurant Is All That And Dim Sum
New BEL Road
Chaat Street
There's A Mini Eat Street On New BEL Road And It Is Serving All Our Favourite Bites
Mathikere
Eggstacy
There's A Mini Eat Street On New BEL Road And It Is Serving All Our Favourite Bites
New BEL Road
