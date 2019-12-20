Jalahalli

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Jalahalli

Malls
image - Rockline Mall
Malls

Rockline Mall

Watch A Film For Just INR 50 With This Movie Card
Jalahalli
Clothing Stores
image - Nexgen Store
Clothing Stores

Nexgen Store

Lads, Shop For Shirts And Tees On A Budget Here Without Compromising On Style
Mathikere
Clothing Stores
image - The Pink Moon
Clothing Stores

The Pink Moon

Flaunt Your Curves With Stylish Plus-Sized Outfits From Here
Sanjay nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Voonik
Clothing Stores

Voonik

Go 'Voo-Hoo' And Shop For Everyday Kurtas And Dresses From This Store
Yeshwantpur
Boutiques
image - Vika Boutique
Boutiques

Vika Boutique

Drape It Like Its Hot With Sarees From This Boutique In Yeshwanthpur
Mathikere
Clothing Stores
image - The August Co.
Clothing Stores

The August Co.

Ladies, Pick Up Office Wear From This Brand That Offers Clothing In 24 Different Sizes!
Yeshwantpur
Home Décor Stores
image - Trance Retail
Home Décor Stores

Trance Retail

Shop For Super Comfy Home Linen At This Store In New BEL Road
Mathikere
Furniture Stores
image - Karpntree
Furniture Stores

Karpntree

Cycle Stand Tables To Bar Drums: Head Here For Quirky, Antique-Style Furniture
New BEL Road
Boutiques
image - Anutham
Boutiques

Anutham

Bandhani Sarees To Cotton Dresses: This Boutique Is Ideal For Ethnic Shopping
New BEL Road
Pet Stores
image - Bel Pet Zone
Pet Stores

Bel Pet Zone

Dog Brushes, Treats And Toys: Treat Your Pets To Pawsome Stuff From This Store
New BEL Road
Stationery Stores
image - Itsy Bitsy
Stationery Stores

Itsy Bitsy

Drop Everything And Run To This Adorable Art and Craft Supplies Store For All Your DIY Needs
RMV 2nd Stage
Shoe Stores
image - Shoe Stopy
Shoe Stores

Shoe Stopy

Platforms, Sandals Or Oxford Shoes, Find Your Solemate Here
New BEL Road
Clothing Stores
image - Minelli By Goldstroms
Clothing Stores

Minelli By Goldstroms

Comfy Cotton Kurtas To Palazzos: Shop For Ethnic Fashion Staples Here
Vidyaranyapura
Clothing Stores
image - Aarushe
Clothing Stores

Aarushe

Get Royal Gowns And Lehengas From This Store, Starting From INR 5,000
Sanjay nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Prathiksha Design House
Clothing Stores

Prathiksha Design House

Embroidered Blouses To Georgette Lehengas,Your Wedding Wardrobe Is Sorted At This New BEL Boutique
New BEL Road
Home Décor Stores
image - Srinidhi Handi Creations
Home Décor Stores

Srinidhi Handi Creations

Shop Wall Hangings, Sculptures, Paintings & More From This Handicrafts Store In Vidyaranyapura
Vidyaranyapura
Clothing Stores
image - Indo China Cotton Expo
Clothing Stores

Indo China Cotton Expo

Add These Boho Chic Kilims & Carpets To Your House From This Export Surplus Store
New BEL Road
Clothing Stores
image - Ramp
Clothing Stores

Ramp

This Celebrity Designer Will Transform You Into Prince Charming With Fine Suits And Sherwanis
Mathikere
Clothing Stores
image - UWEE
Clothing Stores

UWEE

Fuss-Free Kurtis To Simple Lehengas: Shop For Breezy Ethnic Wear Outfits Here
New BEL Road
Clothing Stores
image - Elegance Fashion
Clothing Stores

Elegance Fashion

This Store Has Dresses So Pretty, You'll Find Many Excuses To Party
New BEL Road
Gift Shops
image - Happy Petals
Gift Shops

Happy Petals

Flowers, Garden Decor, Gift Hampers: This Store Is Gifting Paradise
Sanjay nagar
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Jalahalli?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE