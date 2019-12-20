Javanagahalli

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Javanagahalli

Bakeries
Bakeries

The Sugar Fairy

Cupcakes To Cake Pops, The Sugar Fairy Is Ready With Your Next Sugar Rush
Frazer town
Bakeries
Bakeries

The Gluten Free Baking Co.

This Bakery In Banaswadi Will Make You Gluten Free Breads, Cookies And Cakes On Order
Banaswadi
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Cotton Expo

The Cotton Expo In Banaswadi Is Where You Can Score Good Clothes At Throwaway Prices
Banaswadi
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores

Back To Basics

Get Back To Basics With This Stationery Brand That Celebrates Everyday Life
Cox Town
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores

Treemendous.in

Fill Your Home With Lively Indoor Plants And Colourful Ceramic Pots From This Garden Store
Bengaluru
Home Caterers
Home Caterers

Mudaliar’s Catering

Mutton Drumstick Curry & Crab Curry: This Caterer Is Dishing Out Mudaliar Cuisine
Cooke Town
Department Stores
Department Stores

12/2 Lifestyle Store

Handmade Soaps To Organic Clothes: This Store Showcases Eco-Friendly Products
Cooke Town
Cafes
Cafes

The Sanctuary

Cafe, Chapel, Library And Gift Shop, The Sanctuary In Cooke Town Is A Multi Tasker
Banaswadi
Salons
Salons

Looks Unisex Salon

This Popular Delhi-Based Chain Has Opened Two Swanky Salons in The City
Maruthi Sevanagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Manjit Da Dhaba

Chak De Phatte With Makkan Soaked Parathas And Thick Lassi From Manjit Da Dhaba
Frazer town
Spas
Spas

Genesis Beauty Redefined

Pampering Your BFF Before Her Big Day? This Spa That Triples Up As A Salon And Boutique Is Just The Place
Cooke Town
Travel Services
Travel Services

Goodwave Adventures

Join The Paddle Pushers Club At South India's First Kayaking School
Vivekananda Nagar
Cafes
Cafes

Coffee Works

Coffee Enthusiast? Fix Your Caffeine Cravings At This Small & Cozy Outlet!
Cooke Town
Cafes
Cafes

Sunny Side Bistro

Fill up on Brekkie and Smoothies at Sunny Side Up
Cooke Town
Book Stores
Book Stores

Lightroom Bookstore

This Adorable Kiddies Bookstore Is Now Opening A Pre-Loved Book Shop For Kids & Adults
Cooke Town
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Shankar Bhel House

Hit Up This Iconic Chaat Shop For Amazing Bhel Puri Or Dahi Sev For Just INR 45
Frazer town
Bath & Body Stores
Bath & Body Stores

The Bubble Studio

This Organic & Handmade Bath And Body Care Brand Will Leave You Glowing!
Cooke Town
Cafes
Cafes

Cafe D' Costa

Fraser Town's Cafe Da Costa's Marble Cake, Puffs And 90s Prices Are Iconic
Frazer town
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Dolphin Bar

Drop By This Multi Cuisine Restaurant For Some South & North Indian Delicacies
Frazer town
Bakeries
Bakeries

Patisserie Nitash

This Bakery Is One Of Cooke Town's Best Kept Secrets For Its Whisky & Kit Kat Cakes
Cooke Town
