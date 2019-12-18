Jayamahal Road

Hotels
image - Jayamahal Palace Hotel
Hotels

Jayamahal Palace Hotel

Beer Towers, Swimming At Only INR 400, Race Cars: Jayamahal Palace Hotel's Legacy Lives On
Jayamahal Road
Hotels
image - ITC Windsor
Hotels

ITC Windsor

Live In Luxury, Feast Like A King And Drink Like The Irish At This Iconic Star Hotel
Vasanth Nagar
Hostels
image - Locul Uptown
Hostels

Locul Uptown

Eat, Stay, Love: This Cool Hostel Channels Bangalore And Wes Anderson For INR 600 A Night
Vasanth Nagar
Hotels
image - The Lalit Ashok Bangalore
Hotels

The Lalit Ashok Bangalore

Music Festival DGTL Is Coming To Bangalore In January And We've Got Our Passes!
Seshadripuram
Travel Services
image - Around Bangalore City
Travel Services

Around Bangalore City

Check Out The Scenic Nature Around Bangalore City With This Company!
Vasanth Nagar
Tourist Attractions
image - Sankey Tank
Tourist Attractions

Sankey Tank

Enjoy A Beautiful Sunset At The Marine Drive Of Bangalore
Malleswaram
Hotels
image - Hotel Chalukya
Hotels

Hotel Chalukya

Hotel Chalukya Wins For Dosas, Thalis And Old-Bangalore Vibes
Race cource Road
Hotels
image - The Taj West End
Hotels

The Taj West End

Live In Luxury Cottages In A Tropical Paradise At This Iconic Hotel Or Get Married Here!
Gandhi Nagar
Travel Services
image - Adventure Sindbad
Travel Services

Adventure Sindbad

Mountains Calling? Explore The Himalayas With This Adventure Touring Company
Ashok Nagar
Hostels
image - The Hub
Hostels

The Hub

There's A Secret Co-Living Space In Safina Plaza And It Comes With A Terrace Garden Too
Shivaji Nagar
Hotels
image - The Chancery
Hotels

The Chancery

Feeling Hungry Post Partying? The Chancery Has A Midnight Buffet For Just INR 399
Lavelle Road
Hostels
image - Social Rehab Downtown
Hostels

Social Rehab Downtown

Social Rehab Downtown Hostel On Lavelle Road Wins For Its Prime Location And Budget Digs
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Hotels
image - Caramel Hotels
Hotels

Caramel Hotels

Looking For A Budget Stay In North Bangalore? Book A Spot At This New BEL Road Hotel For Less Than 2K
New BEL Road
Hotels
image - JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
Hotels

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Head To Embassy International Riding School For An Equestrian Escape
Ashok Nagar
Tourist Attractions
image - Ulsoor Lake
Tourist Attractions

Ulsoor Lake

Twisters, Bench Press Or Steppers: Work Out For Free At This Open Air Gym
Ulsoor
Travel Services
image - Goodwave Adventures
Travel Services

Goodwave Adventures

Join The Paddle Pushers Club At South India's First Kayaking School
Vivekananda Nagar
Hotels
image - Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel At Brigade Gateway
Hotels

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel At Brigade Gateway

Infinity Pool, Persian Terraces And Swish Suites: Check Into This Swanky Star Hotel At Brigade Gateway
rajaji nagar
Hotels
image - ITC Gardenia
Hotels

ITC Gardenia

Five Labels We Are Bookmarking To Shop From At Spicy Sangria
Ashok Nagar
Hotels
image - Conrad Bengaluru
Hotels

Conrad Bengaluru

Experience An Authentic And Diverse Range Of Singaporean Delicacies At Conrad
Ulsoor
Hotels
image - The Oberoi Bengaluru
Hotels

The Oberoi Bengaluru

Do A Staycation Right Here On MG Road Amidst A Tropical Paradise At This Iconic Hotel
Sivanchetti Gardens
Hotels
image - The Park Bangalore
Hotels

The Park Bangalore

Poolside Brunches, Jazz Evenings And Luxury: Pamper Yourself With A Stay At This Star Hotel
Ashok Nagar
