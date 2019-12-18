Jayanagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Jayanagar

Tourist Attractions
image - Yediyur Lake
Tourist Attractions

Yediyur Lake

This 1,400 Year Old Lake Is Perfect For Morning Jogs And Bird Watching In The City
Jayanagar
Hotels
image - 24th Main
Hotels

24th Main

A Buffet To Remember!
JP Nagar
Hostels
image - The Little Blue Window Hostel
Hostels

The Little Blue Window Hostel

This Budget Hostel In BTM Is Perfect For When Friends Come To Visit From Out Of Town
BTM layout
Hotels
image - CCI-Arte
Hotels

CCI-Arte

CCI-Arte Boutique Hotel In Koramangala Is Luxury At Budget Prices
Wilson Garden
Hostels
image - We Stay Hostel
Hostels

We Stay Hostel

Party In Koramangala Then Check Into This Hostel For Just INR 300 A Night
Koramangala
Hostels
image - Small World
Hostels

Small World

This Interactive Space That Brings Together Cultures From Around The World!
Koramangala
Tourist Attractions
image - BTM Lake
Tourist Attractions

BTM Lake

The Scenic beauty Of The Lake Makes It A Popular Place In The City
BTM layout
Hostels
image - AAO Hostels
Hostels

AAO Hostels

Passing Through Bangalore And Looking For Budget Digs? AAO Hostel To The Rescue
Koramangala
Tourist Attractions
image - Doresanipalya Forest
Tourist Attractions

Doresanipalya Forest

We Found A Secret Forest In The Middle Of The City And You Have To Go
JP Nagar
Homestays
image - Polaroid Homestay
Homestays

Polaroid Homestay

Peeps Coming To Town? Make Them Stay At The Adorable Polaroid House
Koramangala
Hostels
image - Tribe Theory Startup Hostel
Hostels

Tribe Theory Startup Hostel

If You're An Entrepreneur Visiting Bangalore, Stay At This Hostel For Startups In Koramangala
Koramangala
Hotels
image - Grand Mercure Bangalore
Hotels

Grand Mercure Bangalore

Eat, Stay, Work And Party When You Check Into This Star Hotel In Koramangala's
Koramangala
Hostels
image - Cuckoo Hostel
Hostels

Cuckoo Hostel

Tech It Away: Bengaluru’s Zero-Waste Hostel Is Making Us Go Cuckoo
Koramangala
Bike & Car Rental Services
image - Hey Dom
Bike & Car Rental Services

Hey Dom

Bike Trip With The Gang? Rent A Harley Davidson Street 750 From This Service
Koramangala
Tourist Attractions
image - Puttenahalli Lake
Tourist Attractions

Puttenahalli Lake

Bird Watching To Soaking In Nature's Beauty, Do It All At Puttenahalli Lake!
JP Nagar
Tourist Attractions
image - Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace
Tourist Attractions

Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace

Gawk At Fine Examples Of Architecture And History At Tipu’s Summer Palace In The City
Chamrajpet
Hotels
image - Melange Astris
Hotels

Melange Astris

Check Into This Swish Apartment-Hotel That Has A Swimming Pool, WiFi & Prime Location On Richmond Road
Richmond Road
Hostels
image - Manana
Hostels

Manana

Friends Coming to Town? Put Them Up In This Cutesy Hostel With Mixed Dorms In Koramangala
Koramangala
Hotels
image - Casa Cottage
Hotels

Casa Cottage

Feel At Home Away From Home At This Heritage Hotel In The Heart Of The City!
Richmond town
Hotels
image - ITC Gardenia
Hotels

ITC Gardenia

Five Labels We Are Bookmarking To Shop From At Spicy Sangria
Ashok Nagar
Homestays
image - Namma Adda Homestay
Homestays

Namma Adda Homestay

Looking For An Adda For A Get Together? Check Out This Homestay In CBD!
Chamrajpet
