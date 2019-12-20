JP Nagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in JP Nagar

24th Main

A Buffet To Remember!
JP Nagar
Doresanipalya Forest

We Found A Secret Forest In The Middle Of The City And You Have To Go
JP Nagar
Puttenahalli Lake

Bird Watching To Soaking In Nature's Beauty, Do It All At Puttenahalli Lake!
JP Nagar
The Little Blue Window Hostel

This Budget Hostel In BTM Is Perfect For When Friends Come To Visit From Out Of Town
BTM layout
Yediyur Lake

This 1,400 Year Old Lake Is Perfect For Morning Jogs And Bird Watching In The City
Jayanagar
BTM Lake

The Scenic beauty Of The Lake Makes It A Popular Place In The City
BTM layout
CCI-Arte

CCI-Arte Boutique Hotel In Koramangala Is Luxury At Budget Prices
Wilson Garden
We Stay Hostel

Party In Koramangala Then Check Into This Hostel For Just INR 300 A Night
Koramangala
Small World

This Interactive Space That Brings Together Cultures From Around The World!
Koramangala
AAO Hostels

Passing Through Bangalore And Looking For Budget Digs? AAO Hostel To The Rescue
Koramangala
Grand Mercure Bangalore

Eat, Stay, Work And Party When You Check Into This Star Hotel In Koramangala's
Koramangala
