Home Décor Stores
image - Shriya's Beats By Kimali
Home Décor Stores

Shriya's Beats By Kimali

Dress Up Your Walls With Decor Pieces By This Home Based Studio In Bangalore
Kaggadasapura
Gardening Stores
image - Bonsai Mane
Gardening Stores

Bonsai Mane

Bring The Forest Home With Bonsai Trees From This Garden Store
Kaggadasapura
Stationery Stores
image - Complete Stationery
Stationery Stores

Complete Stationery

Lipstick Erasers To Barrels Of Slime: Take A Trip Back To Your 90s Childhood At This Stationery Store
Kaggadasapura
Accessories
image - Eye Candy
Accessories

Eye Candy

Eye Candy Makes Us Lust for Their Leather Stationery and Bags
Fabric Stores
image - Jaipur Hutz
Fabric Stores

Jaipur Hutz

From Jaipur With Love: Shop Cotton Dupattas, Sarees And Kurtas This Store
Basavanagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Reinvention
Home Décor Stores

Reinvention

Preserve Old Denims And Baby Clothes As Bags And Blankets Through This Brand
Gift Shops
image - Fruitday
Gift Shops

Fruitday

Milestone Or Apology, Gift An Edible Bouquet That's Made From Fruit, Chocolate And Sprinkles
Mahadevpura
Home Décor Stores
image - Risingsun Clocks & Gifts
Home Décor Stores

Risingsun Clocks & Gifts

This Store In Thippasandra Is A Steampunk Hipster Dream Come True
Handicrafts Stores
image - Kale Nele Design Studio
Handicrafts Stores

Kale Nele Design Studio

Kasuti Weaves To Ilkal Fabrics: Find The Best Of North Karnataka Handlooms Here
Jeevan Bhima Nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Meenakshi Electricals & Enterprises
Home Décor Stores

Meenakshi Electricals & Enterprises

European Street Lamps And Candle Chandeliers: This Store In Thippasandra Offers Mood Lighting
Thippasandra
Handicrafts Stores
image - Rajasthan Handicrafts & Embroidery
Handicrafts Stores

Rajasthan Handicrafts & Embroidery

Cane Baskets To Fabrics: This Store In Thippasandra Has Almost Everything You Need
Jewellery Shops
image - Dharani Fashion Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Dharani Fashion Jewellery

Temple Jewellery to Fancy Jewellery Sets: Head To This Store in Thippasandra For Budget Jewellery
Thippasandra
Clothing Stores
image - Denim 99
Clothing Stores

Denim 99

Tired Of Wearing The Same Pants To Every Occasion? Hit This Store In Thippasandra
Thippasandra
Furniture Stores
image - Sri Vijayalakshmi Cane Furniture
Furniture Stores

Sri Vijayalakshmi Cane Furniture

On A Budget? Revamp Your Home With Trendy Cane Furniture From This Store
Thippasandra
Clothing Stores
image - My Choice
Clothing Stores

My Choice

Men, Get Your Fashion Choices On Point With This Store In New Tippasandra
Thippasandra
Accessories
image - TLC - The Leather Company
Accessories

TLC - The Leather Company

Get Your Leather Fix At This Store In Jeevan Bhima Nagar
Jeevan Bhima Nagar
Gift Shops
image - Bhagavathi Gift & Fancy Store
Gift Shops

Bhagavathi Gift & Fancy Store

Gifts To Everyday Essentials : Head To Thippasandra For All Your Shopping Needs
Thippasandra
Kitchen Supplies
image - Imported Crockery Shop & Gifts
Kitchen Supplies

Imported Crockery Shop & Gifts

Mason Jars To Vases: Shop For Them At This Crockery Shop In Thippasandra
Thippasandra
Boutiques
image - Zynah
Boutiques

Zynah

By Hand, From The Heart: This Store Sells Elegant Handloom Sarees
Mahadevapura
Kitchen Supplies
image - Kitchen Planet
Kitchen Supplies

Kitchen Planet

Show Your Kitchen Some Love Within A Budget With Supplies From This Store In Thippasandra
Thippasandra
Clothing Stores
image - U'th Craze
Clothing Stores

U'th Craze

Amp Up Your Fashion Quotient Within A Budget At This Store In Tippasandra
Thippasandra
Shoe Stores
image - Branded Footwear
Shoe Stores

Branded Footwear

We Got Our Hands On A Pair Of Yeezy Boost 350s And It's Not From Where You Think It Is
Thippasandra
Clothing Stores
image - Easybuy
Clothing Stores

Easybuy

Score Tops, Dresses And Trousers All Priced Between INR 69 And INR 699 At This Retail Chain
