Kalasipalya
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kalasipalya
Hidden Gem
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Home Décor Stores
Bars
Casual Dining
Sooper Hotel
Look Up Sooper Hotel Taste Of Madurai For Their Parottas And Meat Curries
Basavanagudi
Kitchen Supplies
Rajalakshmi
Breadbaskets To Sizzler Plates: This Wholesale Cutlery Shop In Chickpet Has Everything You Need!
Nagarathpete
Fast Food Restaurants
New Modern Hotel
New Modern Hotel For Masala Dosas, Badam Halwa And Old World Charm
Basavanagudi
Other
SP Road
Mobile Repairs To LED Lights: This Electronics Market Near Majestic Will Fix You
Nagarathpete
Monument
Bangalore Fort
Retrace The History Of Bangalore With A Visit To This 16th Century Fort Near KR Market
Bengaluru
Electronics
Mata Electronics
Need Your DSLR Serviced? We Know A Store On SP Road That Does All Sorts Of Fixes
Nagarathpete
Other
VV Puram
Family Out In The Evening? Go To VV Puram For A Street Food Feast!
Shankarapura
Casual Dining
MTR - Mavalli Tiffin Rooms
Oldie But A Goldie: Why The Iconic Lalbagh MTR’s Unlimited South Indian Thalis Are Boss
Sudhama Nagar
Tourist Attractions
Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace
Gawk At Fine Examples Of Architecture And History At Tipu’s Summer Palace In The City
Chamrajpet
Bakeries
Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Bakery
Best Bun Butter Jam In Nagarathpete
Nagrathpet
Event Venues
Shoonya - Centre For Art & Somatic Practices
Tap Your Feet To Music Performed By This Talented Duo At Shoonya
Sudhama Nagar
Sweet Shops
Sri Rama Vilas Sweet
Sri Rama Vilas Sweets At Gundappa Hotel Makes Legendary Carrot Halwa And Holige
Nagrathpet
Food Stores
Masala Papad Man
Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Meet This Masala Papad Man, The 4 PM Hunger Saviour
Nagarathpete
Fast Food Restaurants
Dilshad Hotel
This Hole In The Wall Eatery In Chickpet Is The Place For Beef Biryani And Phal
Nagarathpete
Cafes
Bread & Circus
Bread & Circus
Sudhama Nagar
Gardening Stores
Beru By Studio Vinami
This Brand Will Wrap Your House In Green Cover And Exotic Plants
Basavanagudi
Markets
KR Market
Flowers, Gym Equipment And Fresh Veggies: This Vibrant Wholesale Market Is A Must Visit
Chickpet
Cosmetics Stores
Vaibhav Stores
Shampoos, Body Wraps & Cosmetics: This Wholesale Shop Has Everything You Need To Pretty Up
Nagarathpete
Accessories
Big Bear Customs
Get Ready To Head Off On An Adventure With Premium Riding Gear From Here
Sudhama Nagar
Street Food
Mysore Special Churmuri
Take A Break From All The Expensive Cafes And Indulge In Some Yummy Street Food
Basavanagudi
