Kalkere
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kalkere
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Dessert Parlours
Cafes
Cafe High On Life
Enjoy A Guitar Lesson With A Cuppa At This Creative Space That Moonlights As A Cafe
Ramamurthy Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Kothanur Kitchen 2.0
Refrigeration Less & More Of Firewood Cooking To Experience Rustic Flavours, Drop By Now!
Horamavu
Home Décor Stores
Ashley Furniture Home Store
Jump Into The World Of Wes Anderson Through Ashley Furniture Store In Banaswadi
Horamavu
Accessories
Eco Seal Green bags
From Wine Bottle Gift Bags To Jute Totes, Bag Them All From This Eco-Friendly Store In Horamavu
Banaswadi
Cafes
Mud Cafe
Experience The Farm To Fork Feast At This Healthy Cafe In Hennur
Casual Dining
Hotel The Shack - Restopub
The Shack Is A Hidden Gem In Ramamurthy Nagar!
Ramamurthy Nagar
Cafes
Trapeze
You've Got To Check Out This Cafe In Hennur That Is Made From Shipping Containers
Hennur
Lightning Stores
Lamp Crafts
Chandeliers To Garden Lamps: Light Up Your Life With The Lighting Solutions From Lamp Crafts
Banaswadi
Parks
Horamavu Signal Park
Jog, Gym Or Sit On The Swing: Make Your Way To This Kalyan Nagar Park
Kalyan nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
The Juice Shop
Banaswadi Folks, This New Juicery And Sandwich Shop Is Putting The Taste Back Into Healthy
Banaswadi
Sports Venues
Mars Adventures
Rock Climbing Or Rafting: Mars Adventures Is Ideal For Thrill-Seekers
Fast Food Restaurants
Shree Chat Point
Ditch The Usual Masala Puri For This Bangarpet Version
Banaswadi
Gyms
Fit Squad
Customised Workouts, Spin Classes And CrossFit: Get Fighting Fit At This Swish Gym For INR 2,500
Banaswadi
Furniture Stores
Simra Handicrafts
Rocking Chairs To Bookshelves: Travel Back In Time With The Old-School Furniture At This Bazaar
Banaswadi
Cafes
Rasa Cafe
There's A New Dance-Themed Cafe That Serves Quick Bites With A Side Of Kathak, Hip-Hop & Salsa
Kalyan nagar
Sports Venues
Aquila Sports Arena
Looking For A Calm Space For Your Football Practice? Then Head To This Place
Sweet Shops
Kanti's
A New Sweet Shop In Banaswadi For You To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings
Banaswadi
Casual Dining
The Story Wall Bistro
This New Bistro In Banaswadi Is All About Stories & Good Food
Banaswadi
Gift Shops
Wrapped Emotions
Looking For A Gift? This Outlet In Bengaluru Sells Amazing Channapatna Home Decor
Kasturi Nagar
Co-Working Spaces
Office Not Office
Old School Cool: This Vintage-Style Coworking Space Is Pet-Friendly Too
Kalyan nagar
