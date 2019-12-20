Explore
Kannuru
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kannuru
Cafes
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Snoopy Paws Cafe
Make Your Day Special With Some Furry Love At This Adorable Dog Cafe
Kannuru
Charu Ki Tapri
Craving Home Food? Check Out This Cool Street Cafe Near Hegde Nagar
Bengaluru
Ghiza
Khosh Mazaa Shami & Nalli Nihari: This Paktoon Family Hosts Special Lunches At Their Home
RK Hegde Nagar
Koel's Pizzeria
Koel’s Pizzeria For Cheesy, Thin-Crust Pizzas That Please Your Tummy And Pocket
Hennur
Taawoon Restaurant
Coco Chicken And Delish Seafood, This Restaurant Is Worth The Money
Narayanapura
The Daily Bean
Head To This Cafe For A Salted Caramel Mocha Cappuccino That You Will Not Forget
Hennur
Turanj
This Hidden Gem Near Jakkur Has Unbelievable Biryanis & Authentic Delhi Food Ever!
RK Hegde Nagar
The Yellow Tree
The Yellow Tree's Decor Speaks More Than Food
Hill Station Cafe
Cookies, Shakes And That Perfect Date: Hillstation Cafe Is Your Bae
Hennur
Chai 3:16
Chai 3:16 Is Where You Decide The Price Of The Tea, And Get Life Advice For Free
Narayanapura
Mud Cafe
Experience The Farm To Fork Feast At This Healthy Cafe In Hennur
