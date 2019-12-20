Kannuru

Cafes
image - Snoopy Paws Cafe
Cafes

Snoopy Paws Cafe

Make Your Day Special With Some Furry Love At This Adorable Dog Cafe
Kannuru
Cafes
image - Charu Ki Tapri
Cafes

Charu Ki Tapri

Craving Home Food? Check Out This Cool Street Cafe Near Hegde Nagar
Bengaluru
Casual Dining
image - Ghiza
Casual Dining

Ghiza

Khosh Mazaa Shami & Nalli Nihari: This Paktoon Family Hosts Special Lunches At Their Home
RK Hegde Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Koel's Pizzeria
Fast Food Restaurants

Koel's Pizzeria

Koel’s Pizzeria For Cheesy, Thin-Crust Pizzas That Please Your Tummy And Pocket
Hennur
Casual Dining
image - Taawoon Restaurant
Casual Dining

Taawoon Restaurant

Coco Chicken And Delish Seafood, This Restaurant Is Worth The Money
Narayanapura
Cafes
image - The Daily Bean
Cafes

The Daily Bean

Head To This Cafe For A Salted Caramel Mocha Cappuccino That You Will Not Forget
Hennur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Turanj
Fast Food Restaurants

Turanj

This Hidden Gem Near Jakkur Has Unbelievable Biryanis & Authentic Delhi Food Ever!
RK Hegde Nagar
Casual Dining
image - The Yellow Tree
Casual Dining

The Yellow Tree

The Yellow Tree's Decor Speaks More Than Food
Cafes
image - Hill Station Cafe
Cafes

Hill Station Cafe

Cookies, Shakes And That Perfect Date: Hillstation Cafe Is Your Bae
Hennur
Cafes
image - Chai 3:16
Cafes

Chai 3:16

Chai 3:16 Is Where You Decide The Price Of The Tea, And Get Life Advice For Free
Narayanapura
Cafes
image - Mud Cafe
Cafes

Mud Cafe

Experience The Farm To Fork Feast At This Healthy Cafe In Hennur
