Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Kasturba Road
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kasturba Road
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Art Galleries
Libraries
Museums
Monument
Museums
Museums
Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum
Steam Engines, DIY Experiments, And 3D Shows: The City's Tech Museum Will Thrill The Nerd In You
Kasturba Road
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Venkatappa Art Gallery
The Venkatappa Art Gallery Is A Treat For All Art Buffs In The City
Kasturba Road
Museums
Museums
Government Museum
Gawk At Relics, Old-World Paintings And Sculptures At The Government Museum
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Libraries
Libraries
State Central Library
Over A Century Old, The State Central Library Is Still An Iconic Spot For City Bibliophiles
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Libraries
Libraries
British Council
We Found Heaven Right Here With Lots Of Books At This Library
Ashok Nagar
Libraries
Libraries
Mythic Society
This Society's Library Houses Over 40,000 Books Including Rare Maps Of Bangalore
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Rangoli Metro Art Centre
Celebrate Your Friendship With A Selfie At This Art Installation Called Friendship Point
Shivaji Nagar
Libraries
Libraries
Eloor Libraries
Enid Blyton, Ayn Rand Or Grisham: Head Over To One Of Bangalore's Oldest Lending Libraries
Shivaji Nagar
Museums
Museums
Kempegowda Museum
Visit Kempegowda Museum & Learn About The Founder Of The City
Ashok Nagar
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
National Gallery Of Modern Art
Take A Visual Trip Through Over 500 Pieces Of Modern Indian Art At NGMA Bangalore
Vasanth Nagar
Monument
Monument
Bangalore Fort
Retrace The History Of Bangalore With A Visit To This 16th Century Fort Near KR Market
Bengaluru
Cultural Centres
Cultural Centres
Alliance Francaise De Bangalore
Learn The Language Of Love And Then Some! Where To Be Culture Vulture In the City
Vasanth Nagar
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Studio Olive
From A Gallery To Classes, Studio Olive Brings Together All Things Art
Ulsoor
Museums
Museums
Vimor Museum Of Living textiles
Get A Glimpse Of Ancient Weaves At The Museum Of Living Textiles
Victoria Layout
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath
Oldie But Goldie: From Paintings To Flea Markets, There's Plenty Going On At The Iconic CKP
Seshadripuram
Libraries
Libraries
Quills Library
Malleswaram Folks, Did You Know About This Quaint Library With An Annual Membership Of INR 200?
Seshadripuram
Monument
Monument
Bangalore Palace
Gawk At Grand Chandeliers, Fountains And Stained Glass Windows At The City Palace
Jayamahal Road
Museums
Museums
NIMHANS Brain Museum
It's All About The Grey Matter At Bangalore's Only Brain Museum
Wilson Garden
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Mahua - The Art Gallery
For Affordable And Contemporary Paintings, Stop By The ArtCollective
Sadashiva Nagar
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Art Collective
Make Art, Not War: This Company Is Giving You A Chance To Put Museum Quality Artworks At Home
Sadashiva Nagar
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
Everest Theatre
Chops, Kebabs, And Sheekh: Beef Up At This Roadside Cart In Frazer Town
Pulikeshi Nagar
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Apaulogy Gallery
Go Back In Time To Bangalore Of The 70s Thanks To This Artist
Richards Town
Have a great recommendation for
Kasturba Road?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE