Kodihalli
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kodihalli
Mayank Modi
Men, This Designer Label Will Make You Look Dapper At Every Event!
Kodihalli
Taaka Clothing
Think Less Is More? Indulge Your Love For Minimalist Clothing With This Brand
Kodihalli
Asmi By Mayank Modi
Melange Of Indian Handlooms With Modern Cuts: Check Out Women's Clothing From This Label
Kodihalli
Shumee
Go Sustainable With Toxic Free Toys For Your Kids From This Bangalore Based Brand
Kodihalli
Core By JSI
Get Yourself A Wardrobe Detox With This Brand's Slow Fashion
Kodihalli
The Shoe Factory
Men, Score Ted Baker Loafers, Nike Sneakers And Hush Puppies Oxfords For Half The Price At This Store
Kodihalli
Adidas Brand Store
The Runner's Guide To Buying Shoes In Bangalore
Kodihalli
Play Clan
Eat, Explore And Shop With Play Clan's Handy Map Of The City
Old Airport Road
The Zwende Space
A Perfect Store For Custom Handcrafted Products
Indira Nagar
The Otherworld Shop
Tintin Chairs To Medieval Wine Bottles: Up The Decor Quirk With This Design Studio Store
Indira Nagar
The Vintage Shop
If Furniture Could Talk, These Would Recite History
Rustam Bagh Layout
Mulberry Home Decor
Sheesham Wood Beds To Vintage Baskets, Score It All From Decor Label Mulberry
Indira Nagar
Tanzeb
This Boutique Is All About A 200-Year Old Traditional Embroidery Form
Domlur
The Haveli
Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe Is All Your Heart Would Say Out Loud At This Store In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
The D Store
Zara Men To Jack & Jones: This Indiranagar Export Surplus Store's Merch Starts At INR 500
Indira Nagar
Nike
The Runner's Guide To Buying Shoes In Bangalore
Indira Nagar
Anahe
This Boutique In Indiranagar Strikes A Fine Balance Between Bling And Elegance
Indira Nagar
Ashiana
Cleanse Your Aura With Salt Lamps, And Pick Up Silver Trinkets From This Domlur Store
Domlur
Aomi By Apple Of My I
Picture Books, Activity Space And Toys: This Kid's Store In Indiranagar Is A Kiddie Haven
Indira Nagar
Floral Conceptz
This Shop In Jeevan Bhima Nagar Sells The Most Adorable Birdcage Lamps And Floral Decor
Jeevan Bhima Nagar
T-Yarn
Dress Up Your Home With Rugs And Carpets From This Store
Jeevan Bhima Nagar
Ramdev Mart
Stock Up On Stationery And Craft Supplies From This Store In Jeevan Bhima Nagar
Jeevan Bhima Nagar
A Little Bit Of Fabulous
New In Town? Here's Where You Should Pick Up Furniture From, For Your Home
Indira Nagar
Petes Furniture
Love Vintage Furniture? Shop For Colonial-Style Designs From This Indiranagar Store
Indira Nagar
Hummel Store
Hummel Now In India!
Indira Nagar
Cane Boutique
Looking For Some Splendid Furniture? Hit Up Cane Boutique For Customised Pieces
Domlur
The Purple Turtles
From Channapatna Lamps To Shibori Prints, This Boutique In Indiranagar Will Light Up Your Life
Domlur
