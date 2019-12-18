Kodihalli

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kodihalli

Hotels
image - The Leela Palace Bengaluru
Hotels

The Leela Palace Bengaluru

Bookmark Bangalore Brand Plantation House For Clothes To Chill In With Style
Kodihalli
Hostels
image - Zostel
Hostels

Zostel

Chill Out At This Hostel's Newest Location In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Homestays
image - Electric Cats Bed & Breakfast
Homestays

Electric Cats Bed & Breakfast

Electric Cats Bed & Breakfast: Budget Stays And Fun Events For Backpackers
Thippasandra
Hostels
image - Backpacker Panda
Hostels

Backpacker Panda

Party With Out-Of-Town Friends Then Stay The Night At This Cool Hostel In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Hotels
image - Bloomrooms
Hotels

Bloomrooms

Check In To Bloomrooms For A Comfortable Stay That's Light On The Pocket
Indira Nagar
Hotels
image - Escape Hotel & Spa
Hotels

Escape Hotel & Spa

This Restaurant Serves Excellent Food & Has A Cosy Ambience
Indira Nagar
Hotels
image - Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks
Hotels

Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

Head Over To City's Only Saturday Brunch For Cocktails, Kebabs And Pool Access
Domlur
Hostels
image - Social Rehab Hostel
Hostels

Social Rehab Hostel

Social Rehab is all about Recreating the Budget Euro Backpacker Experience
Indira Nagar
Hostels
image - Woke Hostel
Hostels

Woke Hostel

Hammocks, Bunk Beds And A Cottage: Check Into This Hostel For INR 595 A Night
Indira Nagar
Hotels
image - The Himalayan Inn
Hotels

The Himalayan Inn

Check Out The Himalayan Inn For Your Zen And To Keep The Tchi Happy
Indira Nagar
Hostels
image - Hibernest
Hostels

Hibernest

Check Your Friends Into This Indiranagar Hostel That's Close To Toit, 12th Main And MG Road
Indira Nagar
Hotels
image - Hyatt Centric
Hotels

Hyatt Centric

Check Your Outstation Friends Into This Chic, MG Road Hotel That Has A Gorgeous Pool
Ulsoor
Hotels
image - Conrad Bengaluru
Hotels

Conrad Bengaluru

Experience An Authentic And Diverse Range Of Singaporean Delicacies At Conrad
Ulsoor
Hotels
image - The Park Bangalore
Hotels

The Park Bangalore

Poolside Brunches, Jazz Evenings And Luxury: Pamper Yourself With A Stay At This Star Hotel
Ashok Nagar
Hotels
image - The Oberoi Bengaluru
Hotels

The Oberoi Bengaluru

Do A Staycation Right Here On MG Road Amidst A Tropical Paradise At This Iconic Hotel
Sivanchetti Gardens
Hotels
image - Golden Lotus
Hotels

Golden Lotus

Check In Your Out Of Town Friends Or Fam At The Golden Lotus Hotel In CBD
Ashok Nagar
Hostels
image - Tribe Theory Startup Hostel
Hostels

Tribe Theory Startup Hostel

If You're An Entrepreneur Visiting Bangalore, Stay At This Hostel For Startups In Koramangala
Koramangala
Hostels
image - Cuckoo Hostel
Hostels

Cuckoo Hostel

Tech It Away: Bengaluru’s Zero-Waste Hostel Is Making Us Go Cuckoo
Koramangala
Homestays
image - Polaroid Homestay
Homestays

Polaroid Homestay

Peeps Coming To Town? Make Them Stay At The Adorable Polaroid House
Koramangala
Hostels
image - Manana
Hostels

Manana

Friends Coming to Town? Put Them Up In This Cutesy Hostel With Mixed Dorms In Koramangala
Koramangala
Bike & Car Rental Services
image - Hey Dom
Bike & Car Rental Services

Hey Dom

Bike Trip With The Gang? Rent A Harley Davidson Street 750 From This Service
Koramangala
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Kodihalli?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE