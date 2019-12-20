Koramangala

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Koramangala

Movie Theatres
image - PVR Play House
Movie Theatres

PVR Play House

Go On A Movie Date With Your Kid At City's Only Dedicated Theatre For Kids
Koramangala
Libraries
image - Little Free Library
Libraries

Little Free Library

Koramangala Peeps, Did You Know About The Little Free Library In Your Hood?
Koramangala
Movie Theatres
image - PVR Koramangala
Movie Theatres

PVR Koramangala

Director's Rare And Private Screenings: Double Whammy At PVR Cinemas
Koramangala
Cultural Centres
image - Lshva
Cultural Centres

Lshva

Dance, Drama Or Martial Arts, LshVa Is The Place For Artistes Of Every Genre To Call Home
Koramangala
Libraries
image - Lipi Library
Libraries

Lipi Library

BTM's Hidden Gem Is This Little, 15-Year Old Lending Library With A Great Collection
BTM layout
Libraries
image - Book Axis
Libraries

Book Axis

JK Rowling To TinTin: This Cosy HSR Layout Library Offers Unlimited Reading Plans Starting At Just INR 240
HSR
Museums
image - NIMHANS Brain Museum
Museums

NIMHANS Brain Museum

It's All About The Grey Matter At Bangalore's Only Brain Museum
Wilson Garden
Movie Theatres
image - Binge Club
Movie Theatres

Binge Club

Skip The Food Raids and Gum Confiscation With This Private Mini Theatre In HSR
HSR
Movie Theatres
image - PVR Play House
Movie Theatres

PVR Play House

Go On A Movie Date With Your Kid At City's Only Dedicated Theatre For Kids
JP Nagar
Movie Theatres
image - Brundha 4K Atmos Cinema
Movie Theatres

Brundha 4K Atmos Cinema

This New Single Screen Hall In Town Is Better Than All Your Malls Combined
Cultural Centres
image - Vyoma ArtSpace & Studio Theatre
Cultural Centres

Vyoma ArtSpace & Studio Theatre

All Aboard The Culture Train From This JP Nagar Theatre And Art Space!
JP Nagar
Libraries
image - Our Story Shelf
Libraries

Our Story Shelf

Storytelling Sessions, Fun Workshops And Books Galore: This Place Is Kiddie Paradise
Kodihalli
Cultural Centres
image - Untitled Arts Foundation
Cultural Centres

Untitled Arts Foundation

This Bangalore Based Theatre Troupe Is Breaking Stereotypes With Plus-Sized Actors Taking Centre Stage
JP Nagar
Museums
image - Vimor Museum Of Living textiles
Museums

Vimor Museum Of Living textiles

Get A Glimpse Of Ancient Weaves At The Museum Of Living Textiles
Victoria Layout
Auditoriums
image - Ranga Shankara
Auditoriums

Ranga Shankara

This Theatre Auditorium In JP Nagar Is An Iconic Cultural Spot In The City
JP Nagar
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Koramangala?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE