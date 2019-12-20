Koramangala

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Koramangala

Cafes
Cafes

Springold - The Luxury Cafe

Drop By This Cafe For A Cup Of Delightful Hot Mocha & Sinful Desserts!
Koramangala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Hatti Punjab Di

Order Your Favourite North Indian Dish From This Amazing Delivery Kitchen!
Koramangala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Hotel Tom's Restaurant

Craving Coastal Food? Give The Catholic Managlorean Cuisine A Chance!
Koramangala
Cafes
Cafes

Chai Galli

This Bollywood Themed Cafe In Koramangala Offers Some Amazing Quick Bites!
Koramangala
Cafes
Cafes

Grill Daddy

A Fan Of Grilled Food? This Outlet In Koramangala Is All You Need On Cold Evenings
Koramangala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

MockChop

This Restaurant In Koramangala Makes Dishes Out Of Mock Meat And We Can't Have Enough!
Koramangala
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Foodzu

Get Your Hands On These Amazing Cold Press Juices To Detox Your Body!
Koramangala
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Gudbud

This Place In Koramangala Gives In The Old Bangalore Vibe For Gudbud Lovers
Koramangala
Delivery Services
Delivery Services

Khichdi Experiment

This Newbie In Koramangala Is All About Some Amazing Khichadi
Koramangala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Donne Biriyani House

Biriyani At Donne In Koramangala Is Too Die For!
Koramangala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Bohra Bohra Cafe

Head Over To Koramangala For The Authentic Bohri Thaal Experience By Bohra Bohra Cafe!
Koramangala
Cafes
Cafes

Chill - Um Cafe

Sheesha, Good Music & Delish Vegetarian Food At Chillum Cafe!
Koramangala
Bakeries
Bakeries

The Humble Pie

This Bakery In Koramangala Has The Best Cheesecake & Apple Pie
Koramangala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Nothing But Chicken

A World Tour For Chicken Lovers! "Nothing But Chicken" Will Keep You Hooked!
Koramangala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

The Bangalore Canteen

Delicious Food & Coffee At The Bangalore Canteen
Koramangala
Cafes
Cafes

Dhuaan

Koramangala Has This Cafe Which Serves Amazing Continental Dishes
Koramangala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

B Bhagat Tarachand

Chaat Or Thaali, This Popular Mumbai Joint Knows How To Feed
Koramangala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Eat.Fit

Eat Healthy Everyday With Eat.Fit
Koramangala
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Candy Cloud Factory

Bangalore's First Cotton Candy Exclusive Cafe Is Here And You've Got To Check It Out!
Koramangala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Spiceyard

Spiceyard: A Fun Restaurant In The Bustling Street Of Koramangala
Koramangala
