Koramangala
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Koramangala
Cafes
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Food Courts
Food Trucks
Sweet Shops
Cafes
Cafes
Springold - The Luxury Cafe
Drop By This Cafe For A Cup Of Delightful Hot Mocha & Sinful Desserts!
Koramangala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Hatti Punjab Di
Order Your Favourite North Indian Dish From This Amazing Delivery Kitchen!
Koramangala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hotel Tom's Restaurant
Craving Coastal Food? Give The Catholic Managlorean Cuisine A Chance!
Koramangala
Cafes
Cafes
Chai Galli
This Bollywood Themed Cafe In Koramangala Offers Some Amazing Quick Bites!
Koramangala
Cafes
Cafes
Grill Daddy
A Fan Of Grilled Food? This Outlet In Koramangala Is All You Need On Cold Evenings
Koramangala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
MockChop
This Restaurant In Koramangala Makes Dishes Out Of Mock Meat And We Can't Have Enough!
Koramangala
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Foodzu
Get Your Hands On These Amazing Cold Press Juices To Detox Your Body!
Koramangala
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Gudbud
This Place In Koramangala Gives In The Old Bangalore Vibe For Gudbud Lovers
Koramangala
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Khichdi Experiment
This Newbie In Koramangala Is All About Some Amazing Khichadi
Koramangala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Donne Biriyani House
Biriyani At Donne In Koramangala Is Too Die For!
Koramangala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bohra Bohra Cafe
Head Over To Koramangala For The Authentic Bohri Thaal Experience By Bohra Bohra Cafe!
Koramangala
Cafes
Cafes
Chill - Um Cafe
Sheesha, Good Music & Delish Vegetarian Food At Chillum Cafe!
Koramangala
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Humble Pie
This Bakery In Koramangala Has The Best Cheesecake & Apple Pie
Koramangala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Nothing But Chicken
A World Tour For Chicken Lovers! "Nothing But Chicken" Will Keep You Hooked!
Koramangala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Bangalore Canteen
Delicious Food & Coffee At The Bangalore Canteen
Koramangala
Cafes
Cafes
Dhuaan
Koramangala Has This Cafe Which Serves Amazing Continental Dishes
Koramangala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
B Bhagat Tarachand
Chaat Or Thaali, This Popular Mumbai Joint Knows How To Feed
Koramangala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Eat.Fit
Eat Healthy Everyday With Eat.Fit
Koramangala
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Candy Cloud Factory
Bangalore's First Cotton Candy Exclusive Cafe Is Here And You've Got To Check It Out!
Koramangala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Spiceyard
Spiceyard: A Fun Restaurant In The Bustling Street Of Koramangala
Koramangala
