Koramangala

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Koramangala

Food Stores
image - 10 Cuts Of Cheese
Food Stores

10 Cuts Of Cheese

Gouda, Bocconcini Or Burrata: Get All Kinds Of Gourmet Cheese And Pairings From This Store
Koramangala
Food Stores
image - Teabox
Food Stores

Teabox

Varie-tea Is The Spice Of Life: Kempegowda International Airport Has An Experiential Tea Centre
Koramangala
Food Stores
image - Coorg Coffee Works
Food Stores

Coorg Coffee Works

Buy Organic Coorg Tea And Coffee By The Kilo At This Coffee Shop in BDA Koramangala
Koramangala
Pan
image - Hello Paanwala
Pan

Hello Paanwala

This Popular Koramangala Paanwala Offers Unique Paan Flavours and Plenty Of Drama Too
Koramangala
Food Stores
image - Godrej Nature's Basket
Food Stores

Godrej Nature's Basket

#Under999: Gourmet Grocery Shopping At Godrej Nature's Basket
Koramangala
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Pepper And Pekoe
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Pepper And Pekoe

Chai, Cookies And Chatter At Koramangala's Pepper and Pekoe
Koramangala
Food Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
image - WhollyPita
Fast Food Restaurants

WhollyPita

This New Koramangala Place Is Giving A Sexy Makeover To The Humble Pita Breads
Koramangala
Meat Shops
image - Meisterwurst
Meat Shops

Meisterwurst

Sausages, Chorizos & Black Forest Ham: This Deli In HSR Is Pork Paradise
HSR
Food Stores
image - Paaramparya
Food Stores

Paaramparya

Let'S Go Back To Our Paaramparya, Where It All Started - Healthy, Organic, And Package Free.
HSR
Food Stores
image - Organic Mandya Farmers Market
Food Stores

Organic Mandya Farmers Market

Fond Of Organic Food? Head To This New Outlet From Pioneer Vendor!
HSR
Food Stores
image - Vaagai
Food Stores

Vaagai

Stay Wholesome and Healthy With These Cold Pressed Oils From Vaagai
BTM layout
Food Stores
image - Wang's Xanadu
Food Stores

Wang's Xanadu

HSR People, Let Us Introduce You To Mr Wang Who Serves The Best Thukpa In Town
HSR
Food Stores
image - Satvikk Speciality Foods
Food Stores

Satvikk Speciality Foods

Love The Satvik Lifestyle? This Store In Jayanagar Has Got You Sorted!
Jayanagar
Food Stores
image - Aurovika
Food Stores

Aurovika

This Organic Lifestyle Store In Jayanagar Will Cleanse You Inside-Out
Jayanagar
Food Stores
image - Goingnuts
Food Stores

Goingnuts

Switch To Healthier Eating With Trail Mixes, Nuts And Dry Fruits From This Brand In The City
Domlur
Food Stores
image - Cheeni Kum
Food Stores

Cheeni Kum

Why Cheeni Kum On Old Airport Road Will Take Care Of All Your Snacking Needs
Domlur
Food Stores
image - Ausum Tea
Food Stores

Ausum Tea

After 8 Or The Smell of Rain: These Tea Blends Are Perfect Even As Cocktails
Jayanagar
Food Stores
image - Sambar Stories
Food Stores

Sambar Stories

Got Idli On Your Mind? Buy Sambar Powder And Chutney Pudi To Go With It From Here
JP Nagar
Food Stores
image - Buffalo Back
Food Stores

Buffalo Back

Bring Your Own Bag To This Store For Organic Produce, Food Talks, And Sustainability
Jayanagar
Food Stores
image - Namdhari's Fresh
Food Stores

Namdhari's Fresh

Namdhari's Has A New Outlet Where You Can Restock Your Fridge, And Refuel Your Tummy
Jayanagar
Food Stores
image - Grower's Lane
Food Stores

Grower's Lane

Find Quinoa And Activated Charcoal For That Mid Year Health Plan In Jayanagar!
Jayanagar
Food Stores
image - Shenoy Stores
Food Stores

Shenoy Stores

Load Up Your Pantry With Mini Samosas And Aloo Ginger Chips From This Iconic Jayanagar Store
Jayanagar
Food Stores
image - Anemane Organics
Food Stores

Anemane Organics

Coffee From Meghalaya Or Cruelty Free Lipstick: This Little Store In Jayanagar Is Doing It Right
Jayanagar
Food Stores
image - True South
Food Stores

True South

For The Real South Indian: True South Brings You Ready-to-Use Coffee Decoction
Ashok Nagar
